Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Hasn’t Spoken To Bridesmaids After ‘Uncalled For’ Speech

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick, 33, looked radiant and happy on her wedding night to husband Chris Larangeira, on the outside, but on the inside, it was a different story as she was really hurt by her bridesmaids. Though she’s been friends with Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley, 33, Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, 32, and Deena Cortese, 32, for years, Angelina has no plans to mend fences after what was meant to be a funny speech given by the trio was anything but that to Angelina. “Angelina has not spoken to Deena, Nicole or Jenni since her wedding day and has no desire to whatsoever,” a source close to the show shares. “Angelina felt it was beyond uncalled for and has no plans to ever forgive them.”

From the sound of things, Angelina never imagined in her wildest dreams things would have gotten this out of hand on a day that was so important and she’s still having trouble processing why her co-stars gave such a hurtful speech. “She feels they ruined her wedding,” our source said. “Angelina feels that Deena, Nicole and Jenni took something from her and she will never forget it. Angelina is still so hurt by all of the girls. She didn’t expect this on her wedding day.”

But the good news is, this won’t be the only wedding for Angelina and Chris. Things have been so hard for Angelina that she’s going to give her wedding one more go to get it right completely on her terms. “She needs a re-do of it all,” our source added. “This time, it’s going to be intimate, no cameras and only close family and friends. Now, Angelina’s family and close friends want to throw her an intimate re-do wedding with no cameras and no signs of Jersey Shore.”