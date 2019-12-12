‘Jersey Shore’: The Cast’s Future Plans For The Show Revealed After Snooki’s Jaw-Dropping Exit

Now that Snooki has decided to leave ‘Jersey Shore,’ will her other cast members follow suit? We have the EXCLUSIVE scoop on everyone else’s plans following Snooki’s shocking announcement.

Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi may have left Jersey Shore, but the rest of the cast isn’t going anywhere! “None of the other cast members have plans to quit the show, even though Nicole quit,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re bummed, but they do understand her reasons and support her. The show makes a lot of money for all of them, and they have no plans to go anywhere. They’re all hoping that Nicole changes her mind, but they all know Nicole isn’t one to make a decision of this magnitude lightly and then change her mind over it.”

Snooki announced her shocking decision to retire from Jersey Shore on her podcast on Dec. 6. She explained that she was struggling with leaving her three kids to film so often, and that she wanted more time at home with the children. However, she also added that the show had become much too dramatic for her and said that she doesn’t like what it’s turned into. This seemed to stem from her and Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s fight with Angelina Pivarnick at the end of last season. However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported, it was an incident at Angelina’s November wedding that really made Snooki want to call it quits.

“She did not like how everything played out after Angelina’s wedding and she feels she’s being painted unfairly,” our source explained. Snooki, along with JWoww and Deena Cortese, were bridesmaids at the wedding, and Angelina was not happy with the speech they gave. As we EXCLUSIVELY reported, Angelina stormed out of the reception after the girls poked fun at her for being engaged so many times. “Snooki feels awful and never tried to ruin her day,” the insider added.

However, it looks like the drama from the situation got to be too much for Nicole. “Now, she wants to focus on her family and her business,” our source explained. “And not the drama.”