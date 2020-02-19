Vinny Guadagnino Trolled As A ‘Stage 5 Clinger’ By Angelina Pivarnick’s Husband After Flirty IG Comment

It’s time for Vinny Guadagnino to log off. The ‘Jersey Shore’ star left a thirsty remark on a photo of his ex, Angelina Pivarnick, and her hubby called him a creeper!

“Dreaming of how things will be soon,” Angelina Pivarnick, 33, captioned her Feb. 16 Instagram post. The innocuous message, along with the gorgeous picture of the Jersey Shore alum, would be no big deal – if not for Vinny Guadagnino. The 32-year-old Jersey Shore star – who has history Angelina before their MTV reality television fame – decided to chime in. “Damn… I really f-cked up,” he wrote. While on the one hand, Vinny’s comments might be sweet as he acknowledged how Angelina was a catch, and he should have treated her like such when he had the chance. However, on the other hand, Vinny leaving this comment was kind of creepy. At least, that’s what her new husband thought.

“Dam(sic) bro, I know we Eskibros and all,” wrote Chris Larangeira, “but you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger.” He wasn’t the only one pointing out how Vinny’s comment was all sorts of cringeworthy. “to awkward! @chris_e_piss_e has this handled for life! 💍” “Vinny, your drunk. Go home.” “boy, stop this nonsense.” “smh lol shes married now soooo, I’d say yeah you did.” “you’ve said this on more than one insta photo now ! Are you joking or being serious ??” Some fans thought Vinny wasn’t being serious and defended him against Chris’s trolling.

Whether or not Vinny is serious, the fact of the matter is that Angelina is a married woman. She and Chris tied the knot in November 2019. Angelina — who appeared in the first two seasons of Jersey Shore before leaving the show, only to rejoin the cast on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – revealed that along with picking out a dress and choosing a menu, she got breast implants as part of her wedding prep.

“Trying on different wedding dresses before my surgery, my boobs wouldn’t be able to fill them out like they are now,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in February. “I definitely wanted to look the best of the best on my wedding day. Also, I wanted my husband to be happy with them. He kept telling me I didn’t need them done, but he’s so supportive, and I explained I wanted them done and told him he would like them too, so it’s a plus-plus.”

Angelina’s wedding will be front and center when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns on Feb. 27. In a teaser for the third season, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese are seen giving a speech at the wedding, but instead of cheers and tears, their speech seemed to get…boos? It appears that the crowd didn’t like what they women had to say, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported at the time that Angelina was also upset about how they joked about how she was engaged several times before marrying Chris.

Fans will see if these women patch things up when Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns at 8:00 PM on Feb. 27.