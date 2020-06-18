‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Angelina Storms Out Of Her Wedding & Threatens To Never Film Again

After laughing at Snooki, Deena and JWoww’s bridesmaid speech during last week’s ‘Jersey Shore,’ Angelina changes her tune and flips out in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 18 episode.

The drama from Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding continues during the June 18 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek. Last week, Angelina seemed to laugh off Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s jokes in their bridesmaids speech. However, her nonchalance about it doesn’t last. “That’s so f***ing corny,” she tells husband, Chris Larangeira, in the sneak peek above. “That was corny.”

Chris attempts to get Angelina to focus on the bigger picture. “We’re not going to let it ruin our wedding,” he insists. “Ignore it and have fun. Don’t let it ruin your night.” However, Angelina can’t get it off her mind. “I think we should go outside and flip out,” she says. “I’m not happy. I was laughing at first, but then I looked at you and I’m like…it just kept going on and on and on. We should go outside and flip out.”

Despite Chris’s continued insistence that Angelina focus on enjoying the night, her anger continues to build. “I know in my heart and in my brain that my husband that I just married is extremely hurt that these girls are saying this about his wife right now,” she claims. “It’s the wrong f***ing place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding. I f***ing lose it.”

At that point, Angelina storms out of the room. “I was trying to laugh it off, but that’s not funny,” she rants. “I didn’t like that. I’m mad. I’m going to curse them all out.” While the Jersey Shore cameras attempted to follow Angelina outside, she demanded that they stop filming her. “That’s so distasteful, what they just did,” she says. “I’m never going to film ever again. I’m done!”

There’s certainly a lot of drama that still has to unfold during tonight’s finale ofJersey Shore: Family Vacation! The episode airs on June 18 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.