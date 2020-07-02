‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Premiere Preview: Willie Explains Why He Cheated On Shanda

Willie reveals why he stepped out on Shanda in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ preview and admits his relationship with her feels like a ‘war zone.’

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Willie and Shanda have a lot to work through this season on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. They both have issues with each other to discuss and come to terms with in order for their marriage to be saved. There’s Willie’s serial cheating and Shanda’s revenge cheating.

“Shanda has cheated on me. I found out she had slept with somebody that I knew. That was a dagger,” Willie admits in our EXCLUSIVE preview. For Shanda, she just wants Willie to stop his serial cheating. “I want to make sure that it doesn’t happen further and if he feels like he can’t stop then we’ve got to do what we don’t want to do,” Shanda says.

Willie also has a problem with the way Shanda speaks to him. “The way she talks to me, I don’t like it,” Willie says. “And if she can’t work on it, then I don’t see myself being able to stick around.” He feels that there are “a lot of things missing at home,” and that’s what has led him to cheat.

Shanda doesn’t see what Willie’s seeing at home. “I don’t think Willie understands how hard it is to be a mother, a wife, and a partner in a marriage. I don’t think he appreciates me enough to understand those things,” Shanda admits. Willie tells Shanda that she is always giving him “negative feedback. I want to use you as my exit and things like that but you became my war zone.”

The synopsis for the July 2 premiere reads: “Five hip hop couples enter Boot Camp and expose shocking secrets. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler push the boot campers to face their biggest issues in a heated debate that turns left. An explosive fight erupts and flips the house upside down.” Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.