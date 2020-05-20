‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ is back and more explosive than ever! In the new trailer, a slew of couples join the mansion for some much-needed TLC, including reality star Phaedra Parks, who makes her return to reality TV.

The sparks will fly in the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, where new couples will come together to try and restore their relationships under the watchful eyes of Dr. Ish. The trailer for the new batch of episodes, which dropped on May 19, features stars Willie and Shanda (Love and Hip Hop Hollywood), Tahiry (Love and Hip Hop New York) and Vado , Kurupt and Toni, and Hazel-e (Love and Hip Hop Hollywood) and De’Von as they work through their issues. But there’s a major star making her return to reality TV that fans will without a doubt be talking about once the season aires.

Phaedra Parks makes quite the entrance in the trailer with her partner Medina, and they quickly become the talk of the house. “Phaedra, Phadra, Phaedra,” Tahiry is seen saying in a confessional. The clip then cuts to Phaedra shimmying at the camera. “Same trouble from a mile away,” Vado comments. The drama gets so intense that someone “calls security” at one point during the season, making this latest edition to the series a must-see for long-time fans.

In the trailer, Phaedra is described as “the ultimate ATL housewife,” which harkens back to her time on the Bravo reality series. Phaedra appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta from 2010-2017, appearing in over 170 episodes. During her time on the show, various elements of her life were chronicled, including her marriage and divorce from Apollo Nida, whom she was married to from 2009-2017; the couple initially split in 2014. Following their divorce, the two continue to share joint custody of their sons, Ayden and Dylan, though Phaedra maintains primary physical custody. In February 2020, Nene Leakes was seen with Apollo at a Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour along with Apollo’s fiancée, Sherien Almufti.

Fans will have to wait and see what Phaedra and the rest of the cast get up to when the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on Thursday, July 2 at 9pm on WE tv.