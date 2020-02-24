‘RHOA’s NeNe Leakes Reunites With Phaedra Parks’ Ex-Husband Apollo Nida At Comedy Show — See Pic

NeNe Leakes may have drama with her ‘RHOA’ co-stars, but she found a friendly face from the show’s past with Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida. He attended her comedy show in Philadelphia.

It’s great to see NeNe Leakes with a big smile on her face after so much drama on the Real Housewives of Atlanta this season. She’s currently on the road with the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour and former RHOA star Phaedra Parks‘ ex-husband Apollo Nida attended her Feb. 22 show in Philadelphia. He shared a backstage pic to his Instagram of the beaming 52-year-old, seated in between himself and his fiancée, Sherien Almufti.

“We had a great time hanging with @neneleakes last night. The show was amazingly funny. After so many years thanks for the same wonderful vibes and positive energy,” Apollo captioned the photo. NeNe can be seen in a plunging leopard print blouse and distressed jean while donning a straight blonde wig. Apollo, 41, is still devilishly handsome, with a thick beard and giving a sultry look at the camera. Sherien shared a selfie with NeNe, captioning it, “Me and my twin @neneleakes 😄 thank you for being so sweet, we had a blast 🙏🏽.”

Apollo and Sherien got engaged in 2016 while he was in prison. The former RHOA star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud in 2014. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but a judge shaved several years off of the sentence. He released to a halfway house in Philadelphia in June 2019, though he did something to reoffend after nine days and was sent back to the house for an additional two months. Apollo was released from federal custody in Nov. 2019.

Apollo and Phaedra split in 2014 after five years of marriage and their divorce was finalized in 2017. They share joint custody of their two sons, Ayden, 9, and Dylan, 6, though Phaedra, 46, maintains primary physical custody. In addition to NeNe, Apollo still is friends with current and former RHOA stars. Since he’s been out of the big house, he’s been seen socializing with Kandi Burruss‘ husband Todd Tucker and Cynthia Bailey‘s ex-hubby Peter Thomas.