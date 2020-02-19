NeNe Leakes is a ‘RHOA’ OG, but she’s on the fence about returning to the show for season 13 amid her ongoing feud with cast mate Kenya Moore.

NeNe Leakes can always be counted on to bring the drama when it comes to the Real Housewives of Atlanta. After all she is an OG cast member, so she’s seen it all. But she’s thinking about turning in her peach for season 13 amid all of the current cast negativity and feuding. Especially when it comes to her arch-enemy Kenya Moore, 49, who has brought her nothing but grief throughout the show’s current season 12. NeNe, 52, appeared on The Talk on Feb. 19 and admitted she’s contemplating whether or not she wants to be part of season 13 of RHOA.

“I will tell you, as far as coming back, I feel like this show is my baby. I started this show. But I also feel like I don’t want to be in a group where everyone is attacking and being very malicious,” NeNe told the panel. Sharon Osbourne, 67, praised her and dissed Kenya in the process. “Well, I think that nasty girl [Kenya Moore] is jealous of you…it’s true. Without you, there ain’t no show,” Sharon told NeNe, while the two hugged and the audience applauded.

“I have it on my Instagram. I talk a lot of trash but I have a heart of gold,” NeNe told panelist Marie Osmond, 60. She continued, “But you know, every season when the show ends, what me and my team do, we get together and talk about what’s best for me. So hopefully Real Housewives is best for me, I don’t know…Yeah, very undecided. I mean, the show is still going on. And I have to finish watching the last dang episodes to make sure that nasty girl is staying in her place and not saying things that she shouldn’t say,” NeNe added, as RHOA season 12 episodes are still airing on Bravo.

NeNe the revealed that she has blocked Kenya’s name from her Instagram, which includes the comments of her posts. “Sometimes I read the comments and get pissed. I mean, some of the things they say are very hurtful. There is a lot of cyber bullying on there. It’s very hurtful. But I have a great way…if you look on your Instagram, go into your settings, and there’s a way to block words. Words like fat, or nails. Things you don’t want to see that trigger you.” NeNe revealed, adding, “I’ve blocked Kenya’s name.” That’s one way to avoid thinking about the woman who’s caused her so much grief all season.