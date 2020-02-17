‘RHOA’: Why NeNe Leakes Feels Kenya Moore Is Trying To Make Her Look Like ‘A Villain’

NeNe Leakes is ‘frustrated’ with the way her ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ co-star Kenya Moore has been acting towards her when the cameras are rolling and she’s been trying to ‘clear the air’ as their feud continues.

NeNe Leakes, 52, feels like her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kenya Moore, 49, who she’s known to have a longstanding feud with, has been trying to publicly make her look like a “villain” on the latest episodes of the Bravo series and doesn’t feel it’s fair. “NeNe feels like Kenya is set on being the queen of RHOA and she feels she’s frustrated that this will never happen with herself on the show,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “NeNe feels like no matter what, when cameras are rolling, she keeps making calculated attempts at making her the villain while pushing her buttons to try to turn fans and the network against her.”

NeNe and Kenya have never seemed to get along well but season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which premiered in Nov. 2019, has really showcased their feud in ways like never before. One of those standout moments was when the ladies got into a shouting match during a trip in Greece. NeNe ended up calling Kenya “a dumba** b*tch” after Kenya told her to “please go to jail again” and things got physical after NeNe appeared to throw something at her nemesis. Although the intense moment made it seem like neither of them were ever considering making things good between them, it turns out NeNe actually tried to make things better before season 12 started filming, but Kenya apparently resisted.

“NeNe decided to not only reach out to Kenya before filming of season 12 started, but all of the ladies,” the source explained. “She wanted to clear the air with everyone privately as she knew things didn’t end so well with several of them after the last season. However, things with Kenya have really never been good, so she wanted to be the bigger person and she tried several times but to no avail. She wanted to do this in private away from the cameras so there was less drama between them going into things.”

It will definitely be interesting to see how things continue to unfold between NeNe and Kenya. We’ll be on the lookout to see what happens next.