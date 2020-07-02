Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Brian Austin Green: How Dating Model Tina Louise Is Helping Him ‘Get Over’ Painful Megan Fox Split

brian austin green
REX/Shutterstock
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' film premiere, Berlin, Germany - 05 Oct 2014
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Brian Austin Green appears to be skipping the cordial nice guy family outings now that Megan Fox was caught out with Machine Gun Kelly. While Megan and Brian have been living apart for quite some time, it appears that the Machine Gun Kelly relationship with Megan may be too much for him to handle. Brian has been photographed with Megan and the Kids numerous times, especially on the weekends. However, now it seems that Megan will be going solo when it comes to the parenting duties. Megan was seen picking up lunch with the Kids at Erehwon Organic in Calabasas. Pictured: Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green take their three boys to a grocery store for lunch and snacks. Brian had his hands full as they left the store as he carried seven trays of food from the deli. After eating in their car Brian took the trash to the trash cans before grabbing three large water bottles of water to refill. The family seemed to be doing pretty well considering the current circumstances with the Quarantine and covid 19 virus **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox, Brain Austin Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, Noah Shannon Green, Journey River Green. Photo credit: Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA638109_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 23 Mar 2020 Pictured: Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green braved the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the rain and took their kids Bodhi, Noah, and Journey on a grocery store run to the Erewhon Organic Market in Calabasas, CA. The family looked cute together as they picked up some food to go from the Food Bar and Deli. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA634821_039.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 23 Photos.
, , and

Brian Austin Green has been spotted out-and-about with model Tina Louise, and a source has revealed she’s helping him get over his ex Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green is moving on from his painful split with ex-wife Megan Fox. The 46-year-old has been spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles since announcing he and the Transformers actor, 34, were calling it quits, and was most recently spotted wining and dining 25-year-old Aussie model Tina Louise. A source close to the actor said she was “his type”. “Brian is dating again to try and get over the pain of the split,” the insider told HollywoodLife exclusively.

“He’s still hurting over Megan but he’s determined to be happy and not mope around. It’s too early to say what will happen between him and this new girl [Tina] but she’s definitely his type. His friends are happy to see him dating again and getting back out there. He’s such a good guy with so much to offer.”
brian
Brian is moving on from his painful break up. Image: REX/Shutterstock
Brian and Megan, who tied the knot in 2010, share three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and daughter Journey River, 3. Another source dished to HL that Brian was determined to “have fun” in the wake of his painful split, while also respecting his ex. “He is taking things one day at a time as he respects Megan and the kids too much to rush into anything. He is taking on dates and also business meetings through his breakup with Megan and looking to have fun and not be super serious,” the source told us.
brian
Brian and Megan in happier times. Image: REX/Shutterstock
“[He’s] just trying to get back in the swing of things and Tina is really cool. So if something happens that would be great, but if not he is not sweating it.” Brian has also been spotted with model Courtney Stodden, but a source dished to HL that he’s keeping things casual. “Brian isn’t taking anything seriously at the moment, but he’s open to the idea of dating and at least putting himself out there,” they told us. “Of course, he would take things slow with anybody he’s spending time with because he’s not ready to jump into a serious relationship, but he’s not closed off to the idea of it either. He’s a great guy and is just taking things one day at a time.”