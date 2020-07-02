Exclusive
Brian Austin Green: How Dating Model Tina Louise Is Helping Him ‘Get Over’ Painful Megan Fox Split
Brian Austin Green has been spotted out-and-about with model Tina Louise, and a source has revealed she’s helping him get over his ex Megan Fox.
Brian Austin Green is moving on from his painful split with ex-wife Megan Fox. The 46-year-old has been spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles since announcing he and the Transformers actor, 34, were calling it quits, and was most recently spotted wining and dining 25-year-old Aussie model Tina Louise. A source close to the actor said she was “his type”. “Brian is dating again to try and get over the pain of the split,” the insider told HollywoodLife exclusively.
“He’s still hurting over Megan but he’s determined to be happy and not mope around. It’s too early to say what will happen between him and this new girl [Tina] but she’s definitely his type. His friends are happy to see him dating again and getting back out there. He’s such a good guy with so much to offer.”
Brian and Megan, who tied the knot in 2010, share three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and daughter Journey River, 3. Another source dished to HL that Brian was determined to “have fun” in the wake of his painful split, while also respecting his ex. “He is taking things one day at a time as he respects Megan and the kids too much to rush into anything. He is taking on dates and also business meetings through his breakup with Megan and looking to have fun and not be super serious,” the source told us.
“[He’s] just trying to get back in the swing of things and Tina is really cool. So if something happens that would be great, but if not he is not sweating it.” Brian has also been spotted with model Courtney Stodden, but a source dished to HL that he’s keeping things casual. “Brian isn’t taking anything seriously at the moment, but he’s open to the idea of dating and at least putting himself out there,” they told us. “Of course, he would take things slow with anybody he’s spending time with because he’s not ready to jump into a serious relationship, but he’s not closed off to the idea of it either. He’s a great guy and is just taking things one day at a time.”