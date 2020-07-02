Brian Austin Green: How Dating Model Tina Louise Is Helping Him ‘Get Over’ Painful Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green is moving on from his painful split with ex-wife Megan Fox. The 46-year-old has been spotted out-and-about in Los Angeles since announcing he and the Transformers actor, 34, were calling it quits, and was most recently spotted wining and dining 25-year-old Aussie model Tina Louise. A source close to the actor said she was “his type”. “Brian is dating again to try and get over the pain of the split,” the insider told HollywoodLife exclusively.

“He’s still hurting over Megan but he’s determined to be happy and not mope around. It’s too early to say what will happen between him and this new girl [Tina] but she’s definitely his type. His friends are happy to see him dating again and getting back out there. He’s such a good guy with so much to offer.”

Brian and Megan, who tied the knot in 2010, share three kids: sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and daughter Journey River, 3. Another source dished to HL that Brian was determined to “have fun” in the wake of his painful split, while also respecting his ex. “He is taking things one day at a time as he respects Megan and the kids too much to rush into anything. He is taking on dates and also business meetings through his breakup with Megan and looking to have fun and not be super serious,” the source told us.