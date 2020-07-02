See Pics
Black Lives Matter Murals Pop Up All Over NYC After Trump Calls Tributes ‘Symbols of HATE’

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
Street artists paint a mural that reads 'Black Lives Matter' on Centre Street in front of the New York County Supreme Court in Downtown Manhattan. Black Lives Matter protests, New York, USA - 01 Jul 2020
A passerby photographs the new "Black Lives Matter" street mural located in front of Borough Hall in Brooklyn New York on June 27, 2020. Black Lives Matter is spelled out in giant yellow letters on a street mural located, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2020
"Black Lives Matter" is spelled out in giant yellow letters on a street mural located in front of Borough Hall in Brooklyn New York on June 27, 2020. Black Lives Matter is spelled out in giant yellow letters on a street mural located, Brooklyn, New York, USA - 27 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 60 Photos.
Despite the president’s enraged tweets about the planned Black Lives Matter mural outside the Trump Tower, artwork honoring the movement persists throughout all five boroughs of NYC.

Well that backfired. After Donald Trump called a Black Lives Matter mural planned for outside the Trump Tower a “symbol of hate,” New York City pressed forward with artwork across all five boroughs. The most recent was massive letters on the street outside the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan, spelling out the words Black Lives Matter. This is exactly what’s intended for outside Trump’s former home.

Black Lives Matter Mural
New Yorkers work on a Black Lives Matter mural in front of the Federal Courthouse in Lower Manhattan (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the citywide project on June 19, or Juneteenth, several weeks after protests began across the country following the death of George Floyd. When all is done, there will be Black Lives Matter murals in six locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Some have been up for days already, stretching entire city blocks. And they’re breathtaking.

The mayor also announced that some streets will be renamed to reflect the Black Lives Matter movement. “I ask all New Yorkers to recognize the power of this moment — that the city of New York is saying loudly, clearly, consistently black lives matter and we will back up that belief with action after action after action,” de Blasio said at a press conference.

Black Lives Matter Mural
A yellow Black Lives Matter mural has been painted in front of Borough Hall in Brooklyn (Andrew Schwartz/SIPA/Shutterstock)

It’s the Trump Tower mural that’s getting the most attention, though. The painting will stretch from 56th to 57th streets across Fifth Avenue, right in front of the president’s former residence, where he lived and worked for most of his life. The placement is fully intentional, de Blasio said. “It’s an important message to the whole nation, and obviously we want the president to hear it because he’s never shown respect for those three words.

“When he hears ‘Black Lives Matter,’ he presents a horrible, negative reality of something that doesn’t exist and he misses the underlying meaning that we’re saying we have to honor the role of African Americans in our history and in our society. We have to make it come alive today so we’re going to make it really clear to the president, it’s going to be right outside his doorstep.”

 

The news enraged Trump, of course, who lashed out in a series of tweets. “NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the  @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue… Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!” The Trump Tower mural is expected to be painted on the street sometime in the week of July 5.