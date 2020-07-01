Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are keeping up with the TikTok generation! The pair showed off their moves as they danced to J-Lo’s iconic hit ‘Dance Again’.

Jennifer Lopez‘s man has moves! The 50-year-old Hustlers star challenged her fiance Alex Rodriguez, 44, to a TikTok dance challenge set to her hit song “Dance Again” — and the former baseball star proved he has rhythm! “How could I not challenge @arod to the #WorldOfDanceAgain Challenge,” she captioned the July 1 video. “Machos got moves!!!! You wont want to miss tonight’s episode of @nbcworldofdance because he may just steal the show.” The multi-hyphenate talent rocked a light grey tracksuit which included comfy pants and a cropped sweater, which she wore over a black bra.

The singer also wore a pair of sneakers and slicked her honey locks back into a tight ponytail, completing the look with oversized gold hoop earrings. Meanwhile, A-Rod totally rose to the occasion, hitting all the moves while rocking dark pants and a navy long-sleeved top. Fans loved the challenge, which was created the promote the new season of World of Dance, and hundreds took to the comments section of J-Lo’s video.

“Woaahhh! He may have killed it. Maybe he should compete in WOD?!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Put him in your tour next year! @arod I got your back.” When they aren’t dancing up a storm in quarantine, the couple have been enjoying their time together, and even imparting their wisdom to recent college and high school graduates! “Thank you so much class of 2020 for having me here today to celebrate you as you enter the real world,” J-Lo began her speech, as part of YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 special.

“You know what some human beings call disappointments? Learning experiences. Got fired? Learning experience. Get your heart broken? Learning experience,” she she said. “Graduate during a global crisis? Okay, that’s more than a learning experience! That’s a growing experience. Just when you thought the learning was over, you’re learning the most important life lesson of all,” she noted.