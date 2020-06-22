‘World Of Dance’ Preview: J.Lo Tells Show Stopper Their Callback Performance Needed More ‘Surprises’

Jazz funk dance group Show Stopper returns for the season 4 Callbacks in this EXCLUSIVE ‘World of Dance’ preview. J.Lo tells the dancers they came back ‘stronger’ but their performance lacked ‘surprises.’

The Callbacks have officially arrived. Show Stopper steps in front of the World of Dance judges for a second chance in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 23 episode of World of Dance. The group really brings the energy in their Callback performance to Stefflon Don’s “16 Shots.”

“I found you to be much stronger dancers this time than I did last time,” Jennifer Lopez reveals after Show Stopper’s performance is over. NE-YO adds that this performance was “a lot better than the first one.” Jennifer continues. “I feel that your routines need a little bit more surprises, but even with that, I feel like you guys are very strong dancers. I’m still not sure.”

Derek Hough notes that he feels like Show Stopper “started strong,” but “everything stayed in that pocket.” Since only 4 acts out of 10 are going through during the Callbacks, it’s “fine-tooth comb time” for NE-YO.

During the Qualifiers, Show Stopper danced to “Que Calor” by Major Lazer. Jennifer liked their performance, but she told them to get the “level of skill up a little bit higher.” All three judges agreed to give Show Stopper a callback. Jennifer noted that they all thought there was something “really special” about this group and wanted to see what they could bring next.

Acts that received a callback during the Qualifiers have one last chance to showcase their artistry, precision, and athleticism to move forward and earn a spot in the Duels. If they make it through the Callbacks, they still have a chance at winning the grand prize of $1 million.

The Callbacks are a new aspect of season 4. The Duels will also feature changes, including epic dance battles chosen by the judges. The acts will not know their opponent until they hit the dance floor. The Redemption Round will include a special guest judge who will decide which acts up for elimination will go head-to-head to earn the final slot in the Semi-Finals. World of Dance season 4 airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.