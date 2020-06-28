Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Desert In Black Leather Outfit For 2020 BET Awards Performance

During the 2020 BET Awards, which were held virtually, Megan Thee Stallion took the spotlight to give an epic performance of her hits ‘Girls in the Hood’ and ‘Savage.’

Megan Thee Stallion always brings it with her performances — even virtual ones! She proved that she has what it takes to put on a show from afar when she performed at the 2020 BET Awards on June 28. The rapper sang her songs, “Girls in the Hood” and “Savage,” during the virtual award show, and she absolutely killed it.

During the performance, Megan wore a black, leather, two-piece outfit while performing from the middle of the desert. She was joined by backup dancers and even rode an ATV through the sand. The entire set was full of energy and Megan never faltered once. Other performers at the virtual event included Lil Wayne, Usher, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson and more. obviously, the BET Awards were forced to take place a bit differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the biggest stars in Black entertainment were still honored.

This year, Beyonce was the recipient of the Humanitarian Award this year, while stars like Drake, Cardi B, Lizzo, Chris Brown and plenty of others received nominations at the show. Megan, herself, was nominated for five awards at this year’s show: Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Viewers’ Choice Award and Best Collaboration. Before her performance, she was announced as the winner of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.

In 2019, Megan was also nominated for Best Female Hip-Hop artist, but lost out to Cardi. However, she won two awards at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards: Hot Ticket Performer and Best Mixtape. She was also honored at the 2019 Billboard Women in Music event, and she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best Power Anthem for her song, “Hot Girl Summer.”

“Hot Girl Summer” helped skyrocket Megan to superstardom in 2019. The song was released in August of last year, and reached No. 11 on the U.S. Hot 100 Charts, as well as No. 5 on the U.S. Rap Charts. In March 2020, Megan released her second big hit, “Savage,” which eventually reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts. Beyonce was featured on a remix of the track. What a year!