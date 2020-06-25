Sen. Tammy Baldwin Says She Wants To Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate & Become 1st Openly Gay Woman VP

Senator Tammy Baldwin is ready to become Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick. The Wisconsin senator said on ‘The View’ that she wants to help him defeat Donald Trump ‘any way’ that she can.

Senator Tammy Baldwin has already made history innumerable times over, and she’s ready to do it again. The Wisconsin senator, 58, appeared on the June 25 episode of The View and addressed speculation that she’s on the shortlist to potentially become Joe Biden‘s running mate. Should he ask, Baldwin, who is openly gay, said she would gladly accept the offer to become his vice president. ““My single focus is making sure that Joe Biden becomes the next president of the United States and I want to help him in any way I can,” she told the co-hosts. “If he were to ask me to be his running mate, I certainly would.”

Baldwin also addressed Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar‘s decision to drop out of the running as a potential Biden VP pick. Klobuchar said in an MSNBC interview on June 18 that she believes Biden should choose a woman of color as his vice president. “There are so many incredible, qualified women… this is a historic moment. America must seize on the moment and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket,” she said.

The Wisconsin senator said that she fully supports Biden choosing a woman of color as his running mate, but stressed that the decision is ultimately up to him. Amazing candidates like Stacey Abrams and Senator Tammy Duckworth are thought to still be on Biden’s shortlist. Abrams told The View in April that she also would accept the nomination if Biden asked, saying she’d like to “restore the dignity and soul” of America.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, is expected to announce his running mate in early August, shortly before the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He committed to choosing a woman as his vice president at the March 15 Democratic debate. Baldwin’s name on the ballot would be remarkable. She would be the first woman vice president, and the first openly gay one, as well. She first made history in 1998, when she was elected the first openly gay woman and first openly LGBTQ woman elected to Congress.

And again in 2012, she became the first first openly gay person and first openly LGBTQ person elected to Senate. As she told the ladies of The View, she’s had to struggle with being labeled throughout her political career. “I had to prove that I wasn’t running to force a ‘gay agenda,'” she said, adding that she has also had to prove herself as a woman.

