Hillary Clinton Vows To Help Joe Biden Defeat Donald Trump: I’m ‘Sending Him Back To The Golf Course’

She’s not running for president, but Hillary Clinton will make sure that Donald Trump doesn’t get a second term! The former secretary of state said in a new interview that she’s doing what she can to ‘retire’ him.

It’s been four years since Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off in their bid for the Oval Office, but the fight isn’t over yet. The former secretary of state, 72, told Amy Schumer in a Zoom interview that she’s willing to do whatever it takes to get Joe Biden elected president on November 3, 2020. “I’m spending most of my time trying to do everything I can to retire [Trump], and to send him back to the golf course full-time,” Clinton said.

That actually could turn out to be a win-win. The country would no longer suffer under a Trump presidency, and Trump could spend his days at one of his resort properties, like Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster. As of June 21, Trump has spent 270 days of his time in office golfing, and 22 percent of his presidency at a Trump golf property, according to Trump Golf Tally. Clinton stressed that helping her friend, former Vice President Biden, win the 2020 presidential election is crucial to the future of the United States.

Despite 2016 being long in the past, she confessed that she still feels “responsibility” for some of what’s happened within the past four years. “We’re seeing that play out dramatically right now between COVID, and the economy, and the terrible decisions he made around peaceful protestors, and trying to send in the military — and so much that is contrary to the Constitution, to our fundamental values to humanity,” Clinton said. “So, I have carried with me this real sense of deep responsibility that, ‘Oh, my gosh, I just can’t bear the fact this man became president.'”

Trump is “even worse” than Clinton feared he would be as president, she added. The former New York Senator formally endorsed Biden on April 28 with a tweet: “Wish we had @JoeBiden‘s leadership in the Oval Office right now. Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence, and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy.”

Clinton also spoke about the ongoing protests across the United States in the wake of George Floyd‘s death, calling it “a kind of moment of moral reckoning,” noting that people can’t ignore videos of police brutality shot on phones. “They can’t turn away from that eight-minute-and-46-second video. They can’t turn away from the look on that policeman’s face where he just literally shifted his body and put his hand in [his] pocket and put greater pressure on Mr. Floyd’s neck. Because they can’t look away, they have to come to grips with what has gone on.”

