Hillary Clinton Endorses Joe Biden & Shades Donald Trump: Imagine ‘If We Had A Real President’

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has thrown her support behind presumed 2020’s nominee Joe Biden, saying ‘ we need to save lives and revive the economy’ in shade towards Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton is hoping Joe Biden can unseat Donald Trump in the Nov. 2020 presidential election. Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent tweeted out her support of the presumed party nominee on Apr. 28. The 72-year-old told her followers, “Wish we had @JoeBiden‘s leadership in the Oval Office right now. Americans deserve a president who will manage the COVID-19 crisis with the compassion, competence, and respect for science we need to save lives and revive the economy. Join us today: http://joebiden.com.” That’s some subtle shade towards Trump, who Hillary accused in mid-March of “not giving a damn” about the coronavirus outbreak, and saying he had no plan in place to fight it.

During an Apr. 28 video conference from their homes where Hillary announced her support, Joe referred to Hillary as “the woman who should be president of the United States right now.” Hillary then said how Joe has been “preparing for this moment his entire life.” Joe later tweeted out his gratitude for her endorsement. Hillary and Joe know each other well, so her endorsement and her assessment of his leadership abilities comes in high regard. She served as former President Barack Obama‘s Secretary of State from 2009-2013, while Joe was Obama’s vice president for two terms, from 2008-2016. Their friendship dates back to when he was a Delaware senator and she was First Lady in the 1990’s

Joe had contemplated running for president after his boss Obama termed out, but on Oct. 21, 2015, he announced that he would not be entering the race. Joe said he and his family were still grieving the death of his son Beau, 46, from a brain tumor in May of that year. He added that by then it was too late for him to get in the Democratic presidential race and mount a full-on successful campaign. In Jan. of 2016, Joe revealed that he came to regret the decision, but it was what was best for him and his loved ones at the time he made his announcement. “I regret it every day, but it was the right decision for my family and for me. And I plan on staying deeply involved,” he told CNN.

Hillary Clinton endorse Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/hhELi1gLsx — gregarious (@gryking) April 28, 2020

I’ve known @HillaryClinton for years, and know that her dedication and passion for bettering our country are second to none. I’m grateful for her endorsement and for her friendship — and look forward to working alongside her to get Donald Trump out of the White House. pic.twitter.com/rv3BuW2BUx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 28, 2020

Joe was one of the latter candidates to join the then-very crowded Democratic candidate field, declaring his run on April 25, 2019. By Super Tuesday on Mar. 3, 2020, it was just himself, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg left in the race. Joe took 10 states including such powerhouses as Texas, California and Virginia. Michael dropped out the following day on Mar. 4 and Elizabeth ended her candidacy on Mar. 5. Bernie dropped out of the race on Apr. 8, clearing the path for Joe to be the last man standing and the presumed Democratic party nominee to face Trump in the polls on Nov. 3, 2020.