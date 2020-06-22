Justin Bieber Seen For The 1st Time Since Denying Sexual Assault Allegations — See Pics

Justin Bieber gave off a sullen look when he went on a public outing to attend a meeting on June 22, just one day after denying a sexual assault allegation made by a woman on Twitter.

Justin Bieber, 26, was spotted walking outside while headed to a meeting in Los Angeles, CA on June 22, just one day after denying one of the two shocking sexual assault allegations made against him by two women on Twitter. The singer looked down with a sad expression on his face at one point and appeared to be talking on his cellphone at another. He wore a red hoodie, black shorts, and a pink beanie style hat and also donned a blue pair of socks and white sneakers.

Justin made headlines this past weekend when two women separately claimed they were sexual assaulted by him, with one experience allegedly happening in 2014 and the other in 2015. On June 20, a woman identified as Danielle took to Twitter to describe how she allegedly hung out with Justin at an Austin music event in Mar. 2014 and then later joined him in a hotel room at the Four Seasons Hotel, where she claimed the assault took place. She explained that she was 21 at the time and he allegedly asked her to join him in bed, where they consensually made out before he allegedly went too far even though she objected to it.

The second woman, Kadi, shared her alleged sexual assault experience with Justin on the same day that Danielle did. She claimed the exchange happened in a hotel room in New York in 2015 after she met him at a meet-and-greet. She explained that they made out on a couch before he allegedly locked her in a bathroom and began caressing her body. She then said he allegedly went on to sexually assault her in his bed. “I asked him to stop,” she wrote, “and continued to say that I cannot have sex with anyone prior to marriage.” She claimed she was able to push him away and run out but said she had to get mental treatment because of the distress it allegedly caused her.

It didn’t take long for Justin to tweet about the allegations and deny them with explanations that seemingly proved at least the one from 2014 was impossible. “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Justin began in a series of tweets on June 21. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly.”

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

He continued by going into detail about where he was and who he was with on the night Danielle claimed the assault went down. He admitted to being in Austin, TX in 2014, but explained that he was with his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 27, at the time and they didn’t arrive in the city until late at night. He also explained that he never stayed at the Four Seasons Hotel and instead stayed at an Airbnb with Selena and a different hotel later on.

Justin’s denial was backed up with photos of receipts, articles, and emails as well as further detailed explanations, showing he was willing to put a lot of previous private information out there to prove his innocence. He concluded his series of tweets by shedding light on how “every claim of sexual abuse should be taken seriously”. “This is why my response was needed,” he wrote. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”