Justin Bieber Denies Alleged ‘Sexual Abuse’ Claims Made By Two Women On Twitter

Justin Bieber says there ‘is no truth’ to the two sexual assault allegations from 2014 and 2015, and presented photographic evidence of his whereabouts pertaining to the 2014 claim.

Justin Bieber, 26, is denying accusations of sexual assault. “I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Justin began a series of tweets posted to his own Twitter account on Sunday, June 21. “Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly,” the Changes singer added.

“I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement,” Justin wrote in the next post, flatly denying he was present at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas where the woman on Twitter alleges the 2014 assault took place. “In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location,” the Canadian-born singer added.

Justin went on to confirm that his then girlfriend Selena Gomez, 27, was with him on the 2014 night in question. “As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez,” he wrote, referencing Austin’s annual star-studded SXSW music festival that takes place annually each Spring.

He went on to provide evidence of his explanation. “This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me,” he wrote, pointing to an Us Weekly article about the evening. “These photos clearly show me on stage with my assistant sidestage and the other with both of us in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9 2014,” he added, including screenshots of photos. “Here is article that shows we didn’t arrive in Austin that night from Selena’s show in Houston until late in the night,” Justin wrote, including a link to another story from the timeframe.

Justin went on to reference tweets made by another private citizen who had posted in 2014 that she saw the singer at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin. “The other reason this story might say I was staying at the four seasons was because a tweet from 2014 on March 10th not the the 9th says they saw me there . This is that tweet,” Justin wrote, including a screenshot of that 2014 tweet. “However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel.”

“Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th,” Justin explained, adding that he and his team have “confirmed” with the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin that he was not a guest. “We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted,” that tweet read.

“The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons” he posted, going on to share the receipt from an Airbnb where he did stay. “This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends,” he wrote.

“On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home,” added. “I won’t be using mike lowery anymore as an alias,” he confirmed.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action,” Justin concluded.