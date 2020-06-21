LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Shares The Sweetest Father’s Day Message For Him – ‘You Are Immensely Loved’

NBA star LeBron James’ wife Savannah has paid tribute to her man, and the father of their three kids, in a sweet Instagram post.

LeBron James, 35, is such a great dad! The NBA star’s wife Savannah Brinson, 33, shared the sweetest Father’s Day message when she took to Instagram on June 21. “Happy Father’s Day my babe!! You are immensely loved and appreciated!!” she captioned the series of snaps, adding a pink heart emoji. The first shot showed LeBron in the car with his kids Bronny, 15, Bryce, 12, and Zhuri, 5. The four sat in a convertible as their dad smiled for the camera as he took the selfie.

The following snaps showed him at the beach with his two sons, and another one hugging them on the court after a basketball game. The proud dad also showed his youngest plenty of love in the photo series: one of the shots featured little Zhuri giving LeBron a haircut in their backyard, and another showed her being held by her dad as he planted a big kiss on her cheek. Aw!

Fans were quick to comment on how adorable the family looked in the pics posted by Savannah — but it seems LeBron is being celebrated on Father’s Day in more ways than one. “I just asked my husband what was your best Father’s Day ever—“when the cavs won”! Thanks Lebron for making dads everywhere happy on that day,” one fan wrote.

The basketball icon shared a tender moment with his family back on May 16 when they gathered together to watch the epic graduation special Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020, which he was a part of. The Los Angeles Lakers player posted a sweet photo of the memorable moment on his Instagram story and looked as happy as could be during the viewing time. In the photo, LeBron can be seen smiling and sitting with his fam. “Watching Graduate Together/together as a family!! #JamesGang #Classof2020,” LeBron captioned the snapshot. The professional athlete impressed with an epic speech that encouraged the students and opened the special. In addition to making sure they knew the special was for them, he stressed the importance of helping their communities.