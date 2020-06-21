Blac Chyna Shows Off Auburn Hair Makeover While Driving Around In White Lamborghini: Before & After Pics

Fresh new locks! Blac Chyna unveiled her latest hair makeover while meeting up with a friend in Los Angeles, and looked so chic with her new reddish-brown tone!

Blac Chyna, 32, has changed up her look yet again! Rob Kardashian‘s ex was seen driving around in her luxe white Lamborghini on Saturday, June 21 rocking what appeared to be a brand new color. Chyna — born Angela Renée White — switched up her natural black color for a sexy and summer-ready auburn shade that looked SO good. The Lashed founder kept her lengthy locks in a natural curl for the outing, with her hair falling well past her shoulders.

The look is a dramatic change from her usual sleek jet black hair, which she has sported in a loose curl or sleek straight with a blunt bang! The former Rob & Chyna star is often known to change up her look, and a quick gander at her Instagram reveals she’s boldly unafraid to try new looks. When she first burst onto the scene in ex-boyfriend Tyga’s “Rack City” music video, she was rocking a sexy bleach blonde look, but has experimented with a range of different colors including bright red, cotton candy pink and even a pastel lavender and green for her “Seen Her” single cover.

Chyna — who is mom to 3-year-old Dream and 7-year-old King Cairo — was casual for the laid back outing, opting for a royal purple pair of sweatpants with an oversized white sweatshirt. A black-and-white striped shirt poked out underneath, and she completed her look with a white pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with a floral motif at the heel. With salons back open, the glam mama appeared to have gotten her nail game back on with a sexy pair of clear claw acrylics — a Chyna signature.

The star was driving around Los Angeles in a pricey white Lamborghini convertible, which start at a whopping $250K and can go right up into the millions. Despite the overcast California weather, Chyna kept the top down as she enjoyed the balmy 75 degree weather in her sporty two-seater vehicle, and was cruising solo as she drove to meet a friend.