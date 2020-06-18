Elon Musk Denies Secret Threesome With Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne: This ‘Never’ Happened

Elon Musk shot down a claim that he was ever ‘intimate’ with his ‘friend,’ Cara Delevingne. The SpaceX CEO also thinks his ex, Amber Heard, and Johnny Depp should ‘bury the hatchet’ amid their legal battle!

Elon Musk, 48, is saying no way to a three-way accusation involving his ex Amber Heard, 34, and model/actress Cara Delevingne, 27. “Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” the SpaceX founder insisted in a statement obtained by Page Six on June 18.

He also made sure to note that his relationship with Amber didn’t start until after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, 57, in May of 2016. “Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!,” Elon wrote. HollywoodLife has reached out to Elon’s, Amber’s, and Cara’s reps for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

Elon is firing back after he was name-dropped in a legal deposition amid Johnny’s $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber. The Pirates of the Caribbean star filed the lawsuit in March of 2019, after his ex-wife wrote an op-ed that portrayed herself as a domestic abuse victim. Among the many depositions that Johnny has acquired to back up his case (including one provided by his ex-fiancée, Winona Ryder) one reportedly came from Josh Drew, the ex-husband of Amber’s close friend Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, according to new excerpts obtained by Daily Mail on June 17. Josh, whom the outlet reported used to live “rent free” in a neighboring apartment that Johnny owned, was the one who allegedly claimed that Elon, Amber and Cara were once involved in the secret threesome.

“Did Rocky tell you Amber Heard was having an affair with Cara Delevingne while she was still married to Johnny Depp?” attorney Benjamin Chew, who is representing Johnny in his defamation lawsuit, allegedly asked Josh during the deposition. “Yes,” Josh allegedly responded, which led the attorney to another question: “Did she ever tell you in words or substance while Amber was still married to Johnny Depp that the three of them, Amber Heard, Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne spent the night together?”

“Yes…To the specific date, I can’t say,” Josh allegedly replied, and the attorney asked again, “They were having a three-way affair, correct?” Josh’s final answer was “My understanding, yes,” according to the “excerpts” seen by Daily Mail. HollywoodLife has not reviewed these new documents that Daily Mail has claimed to see, and therefore can not verify them at the moment. We have reached out to Johnny’s lawyer for comment as well.

As Johnny and Amber’s legal drama intensifies — and brings in more celebrities — Elon told Page Six that he recommends “everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on.” He added, “Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” Elon was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Amber between 2016-2018. The engineer and tech entrepreneur has been dating music artist Grimes since 2018, and they welcomed a baby, X Æ A-12, on May 4.