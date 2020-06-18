Long live the TV queens! Katherine Langford’s new show is going to be legendary. The first ‘Cursed’ teaser trailer dropped June 18, and Katherine has a total Khaleesi vibe going on.

Katherine Langford is making her long-awaited return to Netflix in the all-new series Cursed, which will be released July 17. Katherine plays Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful and tragic Lady of the Lake. In the first teaser trailer, it’s clear that Nimue is a force to be reckoned with.

“They came while we slept to cleanse the world of our kind,” Nimue says in the teaser. “Because we’re different. Because magic runs through us. Because we have what they want. Legend says this sword belongs to the one, true king. But what if the sword chooses a queen?” Seriously, Daenerys Targaryen (RIP) would be so proud.

The teaser shows footage of the Red Paladins slaughtering Nimue’s village. The Red Paladins have no idea what they’re in for — Nimue is coming. In the final moment of the teaser, Nimue ascends from underneath the water with the sword in her hand.

After her mother’s death, Nimue finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther. Cursed is based on the upcoming book of the same name. It’s also a reimagining of the Arthurian legend.

The series also stars Devon Terrell (Arthur), Gustaf Skarsgård (Merlin), Daniel Sharman (Weeping Monk), Sebastian Armesto (King Uther Pendragon), Matt Stokoe (Gawain), Lily Newmark (Pym), Shalom Brune-Franklin (Igraine), Emily Coates (Sister Iris), Billy Jenkins (Squirrel), Bella Dayne (Red Spear), and Peter Mullan (Father Carden). The first season will consist of 10 episodes.

Cursed will be Katherine’s first TV series since playing Hannah Baker on 13 Reasons Why, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Since 13 Reasons Why, Katherine has starred in movies like Knives Out and Love, Simon.