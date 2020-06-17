Kristen Doute Breaks Silence & Asks For Prayers 1 Week After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Firing

Kristen Doute posted her first message since getting fired for racist accusations and it asked for ‘prayers’ for Brittany Cartwright’s mom, who is reportedly having complications from bladder surgery.

Kristen Doute, 37, broke her social media silence after being fired from Vanderpump Rules due to alleged racist behavior, but her message wasn’t about herself or the shocking situation. The reality star instead asked for “prayers’ for her now former co-star Brittany Cartwright‘s mom, Sherri Cartwright, who was in the intensive care unit following “serious complications from bladder surgery,” according to Us Weekly. “Please, everyone, keep @BNCartwrightmomma@SherriCartwrig3 in your prayers, thoughts, spiritual/higher power thoughts… whatever it is you believe in. Thank you,” her message read on both Twitter and Instagram on June 17.

“Brittany is beyond overwhelmed,” a source told Us on June 14. “Her mom is in the hospital, in the ICU, and that matters more than anything else. Imagine dealing with that and combating comments calling her a racist, when she is anything but that?”

Kristen’s message for Brittany’s mom comes just a week after she made headlines for getting fired from Vanderpump Rules along with her fellow co-stars Stassi Schroeder, 31, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The four stars were let go from the show due to alleged racist behavior and resurfaced racist tweets. Kristen and Stassi’s fate came after Faith Stowers, 31, who appeared on the Bravo show off and on, claimed the ladies called the cops on her for a crime she didn’t commit after they saw a Daily Mail report about theft involving an African American woman a couple of years ago.

“There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos,” Faith said in an Instagram Live chat on June 1. “They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview.”

Shortly after Faith’s live video chat, both Kristen and Stassi posted public apologies on social media. “I have been taking some time to really process what I’ve been seeing, feeling and learning,” Kristen wrote in her apology on June 7. And I need to address something specifically that happened a few years ago with my former castmate, Faith Stowers. Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her.”

“It was never my intention to add to the injustice and imbalance,” she continued while noting that she was “ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry.” “I will do better,” she concluded. “I have to do better.”