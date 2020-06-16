Dylan Minnette: ’13 Reasons’ Star Shows Off Pink Makeover During PDA Date With Girlfriend
Dylan Minnette joins the long list of stars who’ve dyed their hair in quarantine! The actor sported his bright pink hair for a dinner date with girlfriend, Lydia Night on June 15. The couple wore matching protective masks as they held hands in LA.
Dylan Minnette stepped out rocking his new pink do’ on Monday night with girlfriend Lydia Night. The 13 Reasons Why star, 23, and the 19-year-old musician were photographed hand-in-hand as they left celebrity hotspot, Catch in West Hollywood. Dylan and Lydia donned matching protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which read, “How do you love?” over their mouths, along with red hearts.
Dylan Minnette and girlfriend Lydia Night in West Hollywood on (Photo credit: BACKGRID)
The actor, who recently finished filming the final season of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, wore a head-to-toe denim outfit that consisted of a jean jacket and pants with the bottoms folded up. Dylan wore a striped tee under his jacket, which featured Bugs Bunny characters above the left breast. He stepped out in a pair of maroon ankle boots. Meanwhile, Lydia looked pretty in a cream-colored dress and sneakers.