Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Dining After Lockdown: How To Safely Eat Out Like Kylie Jenner & More Post-Quarantine – Doc Explains

west hollywood, CA - Nina Dobrev walks her dog in LA.Pictured: Nina DobrevBACKGRID USA 11 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and expecting wife Sophie Turner get some fresh air and stretch their legs while going on a walk with their dogs. The couple both wore protective masks for their own safety and cozy hoodies for the weekend stroll. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Julia Roberts dons a mask and latex gloves during an outing to find her essentials. Looks like Julia was forced to shop at CVS for items like Family Size cereal while grocery stores across America are having a hard time keeping essentials in stock. Pictured: Julia Roberts BACKGRID USA 3 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Director / Senior Editor

As lockdown restrictions are lifted across the country more celebs are dining out at their favorite restaurants. But how can you do it and stay healthy?

Kylie Jenner’s doing it. So are Kelly Osbourne and Cole Sprouse. Now that lockdown restrictions are lifting across the U.S., celebs are hitting the town and going out to dinner.

But, just because people are itching to get back to socializing and normal life, that doesn’t mean that the coronavirus has gone away.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner was snapped leaving Nobu in Malibu after dining out with her dad Caitlyn on June 10. (BACKGRID)

In fact, in some parts of the country, including celebrity-packed California, when it comes to new cases and deaths, the curve is anything but flattening. Arizona and Florida, for example, are just two states where the infection rate has risen while lockdown restrictions have lifted, according to The New York Times.

So, given all of this information, if you want to go out and eat at your favorite restaurant, how can you do it while limiting your chance of catching COVID-19? Dr. Michael G. Knight, an Assistant Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, says there’s no way to completely eliminate the risk of infection. “You can’t,” he tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s always a risk [of infection] when you go to a bar or a restaurant. That’s the reality. But restaurants and bars are businesses and many people enjoy going out. So it’s finding that level [of comfort].”

Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse
‘Riverdale’ costars Madelaine Petsch and Cole Sprouse enjoyed a meal with friends in West Hollywood on June 13. (BACKGRID)
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne took the plunge and went out for dinner in Los Angeles on June 8. (SplashNews)

If you really want to go out and eat with your family or friends, Dr. Knight suggests bearing two things in mind – location and frequency. Eating outside, for the example, is his go-to recommendation. “Outdoor dining is going to have a lower risk because [of] the air movement, the ventilation outside,” he says. “Your tables are at least six feet apart, most of your waiters are going to have a mask on and they’re limiting the amount of time they come to your table.” Speaking of restaurants in D.C., for example, Dr. Knight adds, “We’re having disposable menus and you’re not having to share condiments and other items for your table.”

That brings the doctor to another caveat. How often you dine out counts too. “In that setting, I may say, ‘You know what? I’m used to going to the restaurant every night. I’m not willing to take that level of risk, but maybe I’ll go once every weekend. Or once every other weekend to my biggest restaurant to have outdoor dining.’ That may be a level of risk that I’m willing to take.” That scenario, Dr. Knight says, is “lower” risk than “going every day or if I was going into an indoor sitting restaurant where I’m right next to other people.”

To reiterate what the doctor says about going out, period, during the pandemic, there’s no way to guarantee that you won’t get COVID-19. “There is a risk of coronavirus transmission anytime you leave your home and interact with other people,” he says.