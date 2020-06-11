Kylie Jenner Reunites With Dad Caitlyn For Dinner After Hailing Her As A ‘Hero’ During Pride Month

It was a ‘hero’s banquet – just in time for Pride. After Kylie Jenner celebrated her ‘inspirational’ father, the makeup mogul reunited with Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins for a lovely dinner at in Malibu.

How long do you think Kylie Jenner had Nobu hold that reservation? As California continues to ease coronavirus restrictions on in-person dining in restaurants, the frequency of seeing a Kardashian or Jenner at Nobu or The Nice Guy is going to spike. Such incident happened on June 10, when Kylie, 22, and her friend, Harry Hudson, 27, met up with Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and her friend, Sophia Hutchins, 24, at the Malibu eatery. Everyone looked great, with Kylie wearing a yellow designer duster, Caitlyn rocking a leopard print cocktail dress, and Sophia in a little black number. Harry, for his part, looked cool in a vintage Willie Nelson t-shirt.

This dinner comes after Kylie and Kendall Jenner, 22, celebrated their father in a new family interview with PEOPLE. “My dad has always been an inspiration to me, from winning the gold medal at the Olympics to getting her pilot’s license,” said Kylie. “However, watching her live out her true self has been the most inspiring of them all.” Kylie and Kendall’s father famously came out as a trans woman in 2015 with the now-iconic “Call Me Caitlyn” Vanity Fair cover.

“When my dad came out as transgender, our relationship grew,” said Kendall. “I used to watch old Olympic videos of my dad and wish I could be a part of those spectacular moments with her. There are so many stories she tells about her life, and I love to just sit there and listen. She has lived so many amazing lives in one lifetime. My favorite thing to learn from my dad is about my dad. Inspiring then and inspiring now.” In the interview, both sisters agree that Caitlyn is “our hero.”

Though the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has kept the KarJenners – for the most part – separated, Caitlyn has maintained her close relationship with Kylie and Kendall throughout the quarantine. “Caitlyn talks to Kendall and Kylie all of the time. Even before quarantine, they would FaceTime multiple times a day, the quarantine hasn’t changed that,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Kendall and Caitlyn share a love of cars, and Kylie talks to her dad often about her real estate investments and business endeavors. They talk every day, and often, it’s multiple times a day.”