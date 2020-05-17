Caitlyn Jenner: Inside Her ‘Very Close’ Relationship With Kendall & Kylie During Quarantine

Despite being in quarantine in different parts of Los Angeles, Caitlyn Jenner is as close as ever with her daughters Kendall and Kylie.

Caitlyn Jenner, 70, has been quarantined in Malibu with girlfriend Sophia Hutchins amid the coronavirus pandemic, but has maintained a “very close” relationship with her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. A source close to the fam told HollywoodLife exclusively that the trio are still super tight, despite being in lockdown in different locations. “Caitlyn talks to Kendall and Kylie all of the time. Even before quarantine, they would FaceTime multiple times a day, the quarantine hasn’t changed that,” they told us.

The source added, “Caitlyn calls them but the girls call her a lot, too. They are very, very close and supportive. Kendall and Caitlyn share a love of cars and Kylie talks to her dad often about her real estate investments and business endeavors. They talk every day and often times it’s multiple times a day. Caitlyn also talks a lot to Kim.” It seems Caitlyn has been giving Kylie great business and real estate investment advice, as the 22-year-old just spent $36.5 million on an estate in the affluent West Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills.

“[Caitlyn] thinks property is a very sound investment and loves that Kylie has been able to buy this new dream home all on her own,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Cait’s really proud of how Kylie spends her money. She’s very responsible and sensible with it.” Being good with money is a trait that Kylie picked up from none other than Caitlyn. “They talk every day and Kylie always asks for Cait’s opinion and advice and Cait always encourages her to invest her money wisely,” our source adds. Although our source clarifies that Caitlyn “would be proud of Kylie no matter what,” the fact “that she’s rich beyond anyone’s wildest dreams definitely impresses Cait.”

Of course, Caitlyn’s not only proud of her youngest daughter because of her financial and material successes. “It’s no exaggeration to say that Cait is Kylie’s biggest fan,” our source tells us. “She’s literally been cheering her on since the day she was born. When Kylie was growing up Cait was so hands on, taking her to school, taking her to all her activities. Kylie used to play a lot of sports and Cait never missed a game. They were so close and that hasn’t changed a bit.”