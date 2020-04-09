Caitlyn Jenner, 70, Shows Off $3.5 Million Oceanfront Mansion She’s Isolating In With Sophia Hutchins, 23

Caitlyn Jenner’s quarantine doesn’t look too bad, judging by her 11-acre Malibu compound’s gorgeous views! The ‘KUWTK’ star gave a peek at her luxurious estate while doing household chores.

The coronavirus-imposed travel restrictions shouldn’t affect Caitlyn Jenner too much, judging by her view that could rival the Amalfi Coast! In an Instagram video shared on April 9, the 70-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed the gorgeous ocean views she gets to look at everyday inside her $3.5 million Malibu mansion. The clip started off with Caitlyn vacuuming her luxurious abode’s carpeted floor during her quarantine, and she later panned out to show off the green hills and blue ocean that serve as her home’s backdrop.

“The garage is perfectly clean, the cars are all washed, and now I’m down to the carpets,” Caitlyn captioned the clip, which documented her cleaning task of the day. Referring to the view of El Pescador State Beach outside her mansion, Caitlyn added, “And it’s a beautiful day outside! Stay busy!”

Sophia Hutchins, 23, gave a glimpse of this same view in her own Instagram video on April 8! Malibu’s sweeping green hills could be seen outside the glass door by Sophia’s bed, where she filmed a quarantine update amid her self-isolation with Caitlyn. “It’s Day 28 on my quarantine and it’s okay to not be okay,” Sophia said in the video. “I’m thinking of all of you and were going to get through this.”

Although Sophia and Caitlyn are isolating together, they are not dating — and never have! “We were never romantically involved,” Sophia confirmed in a Dec. 2019 interview with The New York Times. Their relationship is professional; Sophia is actually Caitlyn’s live-in manager. Sophia revealed in the same interview that she negotiates many of Caitlyn’s deals, which included Caitlyn’s appearance in I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here in the fall of 2019. “We made a lot of money together and still do,” Sophia said, who gets a 10 percent cut. Caitlyn moved into her four-bedroom Malibu compound in 2015, and Sophia became the home’s second resident after taking on the role of Caitlyn’s manager.