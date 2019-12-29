Kylie Jenner Stuns In Pinstripe Suit While Out To Dinner With Dad Caitlyn Jenner & Sofia Richie

Kylie Jenner stepped out in Malibu and caught the attention of many onlookers on Dec. 28 as she enjoyed a night meal at Nobu restaurant with dad Caitlyn Jenner and BFF Sofia Richie.

It looks like Kylie Jenner, 22, had a fun night out on Dec. 28! The self-made billionaire showed up to Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA to meet up with her dad Caitlyn Jenner, 70, and her good friend Sofia Richie, 21, while looking stylish as always. She wore a black pantsuit with white pinstripes and had her dark hair tied back into a bun for the outing while Caitlyn showed off a gray sweater and long blue floral skirt. Sofia also looked great in a long black coat.

The outing comes after Kylie showed off a number of ways she’s been enjoying the holiday season on social media. They included dressing up in matching green dresses with her adorable one-year-old daughter Stormi for her family’s annual Christmas Eve celebration and dressing up in matching Christmas PJs as well. Earlier in the season, she also showed off a cute video of Stormi going snowboarding and it got the attention of many internet-goers. Kylie was also quick to show off an incredible playhouse that the loved tot got as an early Christmas present from her grandmother Kris Jenner, 64.

This holiday season is the first Kylie’s spent it as a single woman since having Stormi. The makeup mogul broke up with the tot’s father Travis Scott, 27, in Oct. but the former lovebirds have been seen hanging out since the split and appear to still be good friends. The proud father showed up to Kylie’s family’s Christmas Eve party and in a photograph, he was seen happily holding his baby girl while getting into the holiday spirit. Kylie was also in the snapshot and was all smiles while taking in the sweet moment.

It’s great to see Kylie spending quality time with family and friends. We wonder what she’s planning for New Year’s Eve!