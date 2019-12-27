Kendall & Kylie Jenner Surprise Caitlyn’s Pal Sophia Hutchins With Diamond Necklace For Xmas

Sophia Hutchins couldn’t help but gush about Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s ‘love and generosity’ after they gifted her a gorgeous, glittering heart shaped necklace just in time for Christmas!

Caitlyn Jenner‘s, 70, confidant, Sophia Hutchins, 23, was so humbled by the stunning gift Caitlyn’s daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, gave her for the holidays! Sophia shared on her Instagram story on Dec. 25 a gorgeous, heart-shaped pendant necklace that sparkled for the camera. She was so overcome with emotion by the surprise, she captioned the pic with, “Thank you for your love and generosity especially on Christmas!” She then proceeded to tag Kendall and Kylie on the social media platform and couldn’t have been more pleased with the lovely, sentimental gift.

In the time leading up to Christmas, fans were wondering about the status of Caitlyn and Sophia’s relationship. But the beauty mogul finally put rumors to rest in a Dec. 14 New York Times profile, where she flat out said, “We were never romantically involved.” Of course, the rumor mill had been swirling for quite some time, since the pair were first linked when they appeared together at the ESPYs in July 2018. While the friendship raised some people’s eyebrows, Caitlyn’s step-daughter, Khloe Kardashian, came out in full support of Sophia during a podcast interview from May 17. “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet.”

And clearly, their companionship is still going well and means a lot to both Caitlyn, as well as her family members. The pair have been seen out and about together on a number of occasions. Caitlyn is even a regular fixture on Sophia’s Instagram page, and was featured in a snap on Dec. 27, which captured the pair on a walk while Sophia sported a sweatshirt with her own face on it!

For fans of Caitlyn and the KarJenner clan, it’s great to see this blended family being so supportive of one another. Kendall and Kylie’s gift was definitely a welcome surprise for Sophia, who couldn’t have been more grateful. We cannot wait to see more of her as the new year quickly approaches!