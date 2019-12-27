See Pic
Hollywood Life

Kendall & Kylie Jenner Surprise Caitlyn’s Pal Sophia Hutchins With Diamond Necklace For Xmas

kendall kylie jenner surprise sophia hutchins
Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Love Hewitt gets in the holiday spirit, purchasing some candy cane balloons in Santa Monica ahead of Christmas. The '9-1-1' star makes a phone call as she steps out from the ballon store looking for her ride while holding onto her four large balloons. *Shot on December 18, 2019* Pictured: Jennifer Love Hewitt BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: GJC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge Princess Charlotte Prince William Prince George Christmas Day church service, Sandringham, Norfolk, UK - 25 Dec 2019
Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte outside the St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England Royals Christmas, Sandringham, United Kingdom - 25 Dec 2019
Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ski bunny Madison Beer hits the slopes for a lesson in Aspen. The singer could be seen with a friend and their instructor as she showed them some basics of getting around on the snow. Pictured: Madison Beer BACKGRID USA 25 DECEMBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Sophia Hutchins couldn’t help but gush about Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s ‘love and generosity’ after they gifted her a gorgeous, glittering heart shaped necklace just in time for Christmas!

Caitlyn Jenner‘s, 70, confidant, Sophia Hutchins, 23, was so humbled by the stunning gift Caitlyn’s daughters Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 22, gave her for the holidays! Sophia shared on her Instagram story on Dec. 25 a gorgeous, heart-shaped pendant necklace that sparkled for the camera. She was so overcome with emotion by the surprise, she captioned the pic with, “Thank you for your love and generosity especially on Christmas!” She then proceeded to tag Kendall and Kylie on the social media platform and couldn’t have been more pleased with the lovely, sentimental gift.

In the time leading up to Christmas, fans were wondering about the status of Caitlyn and Sophia’s relationship. But the beauty mogul finally put rumors to rest in a Dec. 14 New York Times profile, where she flat out said, “We were never romantically involved.” Of course, the rumor mill had been swirling for quite some time, since the pair were first linked when they appeared together at the ESPYs in July 2018. While the friendship raised some people’s eyebrows, Caitlyn’s step-daughter, Khloe Kardashian, came out in full support of Sophia during a podcast interview from May 17. “She’s really sweet. She’s younger, but she’s not bothering anyone. She’s super sweet.”

And clearly, their companionship is still going well and means a lot to both Caitlyn, as well as her family members. The pair have been seen out and about together on a number of occasions. Caitlyn is even a regular fixture on Sophia’s Instagram page, and was featured in a snap on Dec. 27, which captured the pair on a walk while Sophia sported a sweatshirt with her own face on it!

Courtesy of Sophia Hutchins’s Instagram.

For fans of Caitlyn and the KarJenner clan, it’s great to see this blended family being so supportive of one another. Kendall and Kylie’s gift was definitely a welcome surprise for Sophia, who couldn’t have been more grateful. We cannot wait to see more of her as the new year quickly approaches!