Larsa Pippen, 45, Hits The Beach In Sexy Cheetah Print Bikini — See Throwback Pic

Larsa Pippen got in touch with her wild side while embracing the ‘peace within’ in a new post she shared to Instagram! In the throwback photo, Larsa posed up on the sand, enjoying the beaming sun and surf.

Bow down because the bikini queen of quarantine is back! Larsa Pippen looked positively flawless in a throwback photo — originally taken in May 2019 — she shared of herself posed-up on the beach on June 14. In the photo, Larsa’s usually straight, long hair was styled in braids that cascaded down her back. Larsa arched her back and perfectly posed while sitting in shallow water at the beach, while working a fierce cheetah print bikini!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, 45, also donned a pair of sunglasses to keep the beaming sun out of her eyes. Her tan truly stood out against the sand and crystal blue water. “Sky above, sand below, peace within,” Larsa captioned the image. Despite being cooped up for the last few months, Larsa has truly been taking advantage of her time at home by showing her nearly two million followers how great she looks in a two-piece!

And Larsa has been working bikinis that come in all patterns and colors. She wore a white bikini in a June 10 post that featured the mother-of-four posing pool-side. The crisp white two-piece designed by PrettyLittleThing looked perfect against Larsa’s tan skin, and she couldn’t have looked better — showing off her strong core and toned arms and legs. “My daily look,” Larsa captioned the image. And her caption wasn’t a lie!

Across her social media, Larsa has been showing off her fit physique in bikinis, but fans should know that the 45-year-old seriously puts in the work to maintain her frame. “For me it’s more about eating healthy and portion control. That’s the only thing that lasts forever,” Larsa shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife, while discussing her diet and fitness regimen.

“You can do all these diets, you can start them, but I don’t feel like you can live that [way] forever. When you stop doing these diets and you go back to what you normally are used to, you’re going to have the same results that you had before,” she continued. “It’s a lifestyle of balance – eating right, feeling good about yourself, working out for your mind, your body, your soul. It’s all connected.”

Clearly, Larsa is holding steadfast to her title as quarantine slowly begins to lift in places like Los Angeles and beyond. Fans have loved seeing Larsa’s bikini looks on their Instagram feed, and with summer just days away, they can totally expect to see more! Larsa has basically become the unassailable bikini queen of quarantine, long may she reign!