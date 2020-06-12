Travis Scott Urges Fans To ‘Get Out & Vote’ Amidst Fight To End Police Brutality In U.S. — See Message

Rapper Travis Scott has pleased with fans to vote in the upcoming U.S. election, as Black Lives Matter protests sweep the nation.

Travis Scott has a very clear message for his fans: vote! The rapper took to his Instagram story on June 12 to spread the word to his 29.9 million followers. “We cannot forget to get out there and vote!!!” the 28-year-old wrote. The “Sicko Mode” hitmaker also took to Instagram on May 31 to share a message amid the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the nation. He spoke of, “this enraged feeling of us continuously losing our brothers and sisters to brutality at the hands of officers … The rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience and the constant pain of wanting our voices to be heard. To be seen as equal and human, too.”

He also extended support to George Floyd‘s family as he stood in solidarity with protesters. “My heart goes out to George Floyd’s family and everyone who’s suffered loss based on this type of senseless injustice and brutality. Me and the team are gonna do everything possible to make sure these issues are addressed on a long-term basis.”

Travis certainly isn’t the only celeb speaking out about voting, and encouraging their fans to hit the polling booth. Taylor Swift who was once was famously silent on political issues tweeted on June 9, “Racial injustice has been ingrained deeply into local and state governments, and changes MUST be made there.” Even Snoop Dogg has revealed he’s voting for the first time ever in November. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said in a radio interview earlier this month.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, there have been calls to conduct the upcoming presidential election by mail. President Donald Trump has opposed mail-in voting, calling it “substantially fraudulent” that will lead to a “rigged election.” These concerns are unfounded, as CBS News reports that the conservative Heritage Foundation’s database reports that only 1,285 cases of voter fraud (with 1,100 resulting in criminal convictions) took place over the past two decades.