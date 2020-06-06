Snoop Dogg Calls Out ‘Punk’ Donald Trump & Vows To Vote For The First Time Ever This Year

Snoop Dogg admitted he’s ‘never voted’ a day in his life but plans on voting in the 2020 Nov. presidential election ‘to make a difference’ after the tragic death of George Floyd.

Snoop Dogg, 48, is not a fan of the way Donald Trump‘s been handling racism in America and it’s the reason he’s voting for the first time ever in Nov. The rapper appeared on 92.3’s Big Boy radio station on June 4 to discuss the tragic death of George Floyd, which has prompted protests of thousands of people around the country to stop racial injustice, and admitted he’s not a fan of Trump being in office. “I ain’t never voted a day in my life, but this year I think Imma get out and vote because I can’t stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said in the interview.

Although he didn’t go into further detail about Trump’s presidency, Snoop revealed that the reason he’s never voted is because he was “brainwashed” to believe he couldn’t due to his criminal record. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote cause you had a criminal record,” he explained before happily explaining that “My record’s been expunged, so now I can vote.”

Snoop also encouraged listeners to vote and stressed why it’s important, in the interview. “If you don’t cast your vote, somebody’s gonna cast a vote for you,” he said. “Cause we gotta make a difference. “

“I can’t talk about it and not be about it,” he continued. “I can’t tell you to do it and then don’t go do it. Everybody know I’m a frontliner. I ain’t gonna tell you to do something I didn’t do.”

In addition to voting, Snoop talked about the Black Lives Matter movement that’s been sweeping the nation in the past couple of weeks after the death of Floyd on May 25 and referred to a video posted by Warren G on Instagram.

“It was some Crips in Long Beach,” he said before talking about the violence brought on by one person at a protest. “It was a white boy that was infiltrating, coming trying to create some sort of… violent situation, but we had a peaceful march going on in the hood.”

“So the homies were like, ‘You know what? First of all, you’re not black,” he continued. “You don’t live in Long Beach, and you really not about the cause. You’re really one of those [AntiFa] guys…’ And the homies recognized that and they did the police work. So in so many words, we know how to police our neighborhoods better than the police.”

You can watch Snoop’s full interview above.