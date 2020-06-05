Tweets
Mike Pence Faces Backlash After Inviting Candace Owens, Who Called George Floyd ‘Horrible’, To The White House

Black conservative activist Candace Owens also brought up George Floyd’s criminal records prior to being invited to VP Mike Pence’s discussion about race in America.

Mike Pence, 60, is under fire after extending an invitation to Black activist Candace Owens, 31, to the White House following her comments about George Floyd. In a recent Facebook Live, Candace described George as a “horrible human being” and a “criminal,” going on to note that he was “high on fentanyl” at the time of his arrest. Despite her controversial comments, Candace attended a group discussion hosted by Mike to discuss the current climate in America on June 4 — and Twitter definitely had something to say about it.

The Vice President invited several high profile Black activists, including Heritage Foundation President Kay Coles James and Urban Renewal and Education founder Star Parker. “Grateful to meet with @KayColesJames, @StarParker, @ElroySailor & others at the @WhiteHouse today to hear their insights about how we can move our Nation forward in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd and the protests and rioting that have ensued,” Mike tweeted on his official account June 4, including a photo of the group. Although Candace was not directly tagged in the tweet, she could be seen in the photo, second from left.

Mike Pence's tweet
Mike Pence tweeted about a discussion he hosted with influential Black activists at the White House, along with a photo from the meeting. Candace Owens was not tagged in the tweet, but present in the photo. (Twitter/Mike Pence)

“You brought Candace Owens in to talk about George Floyd, after she’s baselessly maligned him. You’re both garbage. Resign,” user @Cpo10za posted. “Candace Owens has no insight on how to move forward. She’s a disgrace to the African American community. Also, she admitted to not supporting George Floyd. So why the invite? Perhaps you don’t really want to move forward. Shameful,” @taimee925 exclaimed, clearly outraged.

“You invited Candace Owens, who’s spent the past week calling George Floyd a criminal, among other things. Shame on you, sir,” @RobtNS echoed, referencing Candace’s comments. “How in the hell are you going to invite Candace Owen after she bashed Mr. Floyd on social media?” @Lissett07521957 questioned, directly responding to Mike Pence’s tweet.

In Candace’s video, she went on to criticize 46-year-old George Floyd, who died after fired police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for early nine minutes. “George Floyd was not an amazing person,” the communications director for Turning Point USA, which is a pro-Trump youth group, said. “Why are we pretending that this criminal should be upheld as a citizen, as a martyr, or black America?… This was the biggest instant I had that made me realize this is a horrible human being, that I’m not going to pretend is a good person,” she went on.

The 31-year-old was critical of the African American community. “We are unique in that we are the only people that fight and scream and demand support and justice for the people in our community who are up to no good,” she also said.