Nikki & Brie Bella Reveal How They’re Giving Back To Other Expecting Moms In Place Of A Baby Shower

Nikki & Brie Bella, both moms-to-be, are going above and beyond for other expectant mothers across the world.

What a kind gesture! Brie Bella, 36, shared an absolutely gorgeous set of Instagram pics of her posing next to her twin sister Nikki on Tuesday, June 2, where both of their massive baby bumps were on display underneath their stunning red dresses. “As sisters, we couldn’t be happier going through this pregnancy journey together,” she began as the caption to the snap. “But for expecting mothers all over the world, a lack of resources and support can make this experience daunting. That’s why this year, our baby shower will look a little different.”

Brie then discussed how they are partnering with an internationally-known charity to ensure that these moms have something truly special to look forward to! “With @UNICEFUSA we’re calling on our amazing fans to join us in sending ‘inspired gifts’ to families who need them most,” she wrote. “From lifesaving essentials for a newborn to colorful play blocks and balls, these gifts will not only help a child survive, but thrive.”

The ladies coincidentally are pregnant at the same time, which is such a twin thing to do! For Nikki this will be her first child with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, 37, while Brie is expecting baby number two with husband Daniel Bryan, 39. Nikki recently opened up about all the reasons why she and Artem are postponing their “dream wedding” where the worldwide coronavirus played a major part in that decision making.

“The uncertainty just kills me,” she told Demi Burnett on her The Big Demi Energy podcast in late May. “It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?” Social distancing was also a reason for them to put their nuptials on pause due to the restrictions on guests and venues.

The couple doesn’t have a date for when they’re special day will happen. “I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out,” she revealed. “Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”