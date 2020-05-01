See Pics
Nikki Bella Shows Off Her 26-Week Baby Bump In Tight Black Shirt

Pregnant Nikki Bella rubs her belly after feeding her parking meter on her way to visit a friend in Los Angeles.
Nikki Bella celebrated being pregnant for ’26 weeks today’ with a new photo she shared to Instagram that featured her growing belly and her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev’s, arms wrapped around her!

Nikki Bella is fully embracing her baby bump! The gorgeous former WWE wrestler, 36, flaunted her growing belly in a new post she shared to Instagram on April 30. In the pic, Nikki’s face was totally hidden, putting her 26-week pregnant belly on full display. She wore a tight fitting black top, which accentuated the curve of her belly perfectly. Making the image even sweeter, Nikki’s fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, wrapped his arms around Nikki so lovingly, placing his hands gently on her belly. “26 weeks today,” Nikki captioned the post, adding a red heart emoji. 

The expectant first-time-mom has been proudly flaunting her belly for quite some time! Most recently, she and her twin sister, Brie, shared with their fans just how much their little ones are growing! “Both of our babies grew so much last night,” Nikki shared with her Instagram followers on April 28. In the photo, Brie was right by Nikki’s side in a white dress, while Nikki rocked a skin-tight red one! “Can’t believe @thebriebella is 27 weeks and I am almost 26 weeks!”

Nikki and Brie have been quarantining together with their families for a number of weeks. And they’ve found fun ways to stay entertained! On April 20, Nikki, Artem, Brie, and Brie’s two-year-old daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, put together a fun TikTok video set to “Don’t Rush” by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One. The clip featured the foursome passing an iPhone around in various states of getting ready for the day. At one point, the camera fell on Nikki, who was getting dressed in her bathroom when suddenly the camera cut and revealed the Total Bellas star in lingerie, putting her growing belly on full display!

While it does look like Nikki and her family are having fun in quarantine, there have been some moment where Nikki has gotten very honest with her followers. She opened up about a few changes she’s experienced in an emotional, unfiltered post she shared to Instagram on April 12. Nikki shared with her over nine million followers that her “pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on.”

Despite some minor struggles, Nikki was wholly ready to embrace this new chapter during this difficult time. “I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life.”