Nikki Bella showed off her 24-week pregnant belly in some sexy lingerie during her TikTok video with appearances by her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, sister Brie Bella, and her niece, Birdie!

Nikki Bella and her family are finding fun, creative ways to stay entertained during quarantine! In a new TikTok video, the former WWE wrestler, 36, shared to her account on April 23, Nikki, her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, 37, twin sister Brie Bella, and two-year-old niece, Birdie Joe Danielson, showed off their best moves and quick changes all set to “Don’t Rush” by Young T and Bugsey featuring Headie One! Nikki started off the video wearing a luxurious silk robe, before putting her phone to the side and quickly changing into lingerie, with her 24-week pregnant belly on full display! As she rushed toward the camera to cover the lens, Nikki was then seen in a stunning little black dress before sliding her phone to Artem, who picked it up in the kitchen. The rest of the clip featured Artem checking on some cooking before tossing the phone and cutting to Brie in bed, checking the phone, before she posed up in a beautiful cream-colored lace dress and black hat with her two little dogs! A cute cut to Birdie revealed the tot playing on the floor with the iPhone and then changing into an adorable blue princess dress. Finally the entire family sat on the couch, beaming at the camera in their final looks!

This may have been the most elaborate TikTok Nikki has ever done, but she is no stranger to the fun social media app! On April 20, Nikki and her former Dancing With The Stars partner and fiancé took on the “Savage” TikTok challenge and showed off their dance moves to perfection! Nikki sported a flowing white skirt and matching crop top with her pregnant belly front and center. Artem, wearing colorful sweats in hues of blue, a grey shirt, and yellow beanie, danced right behind Nikki the whole time. The two were in perfect sync, showing that those DWTS moves still haven’t worn off.

Apart from the fun clips that Nikki has been sharing with her many followers on social media, she’s also taken the time to get real and unfiltered in her posts. In an April 12 Instagram, Nikki declared that it was “time for that no filter post,” sharing with her over nine million followers that her “pregnancy has given me pigmentation on my cheeks and upper lip with a growing bump that makes me smile everyday. Quarantine has reminded me of the sparkles (grays) and wild eyebrows I have and the goals I have made throughout my life and want to focus more on,” she shared.

Despite the challenges of quarantine, Nikki revealed that she has loved seeing herself at her most natural. “Goodness it’s pretty amazing to start to see the real, natural you again right? Without all the beauty appointments and makeup everyday,” she continued. “I hope in this time we can start to love ourselves more. Appreciate the flaws, the changes, our age. I’m going through a lot of course bc of pregnancy but goodness when I feel my baby kick or move, I don’t care how many pounds I have gained, or skin changes I have, or pain that feeling is unlike anything I have ever experienced. It makes me smile so big every time. The love is already greater than any other! Excited for the rest of this journey called the miracle of life.”