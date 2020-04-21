Nikki Bella Bares Her Baby Bump For ‘Savage’ TikTok Video With Artem Chigvintsev

At 24 weeks pregnant, Nikki Bella is showing off her dance moves with her bare baby bump on display while taking on the ‘Savage’ TikTok challenge with Artem Chigvintsev.

It looks like Nikki Bella is getting some dance lessons from fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, while pregnant! The couple took on the “Savage” TikTok dance challenge on April 20, and Nikki posted the results on her Instagram. For the video, she rocked a white skirt and matching crop top, which meant that her 24-week, bare baby bump was on full display. Nikki showed off her sexy dance moves in the video, with Artem expertly moving behind her. However, she admitted in her caption that she struggled to learn the choreography.

“Nothing like when your man and your baby are more savage than you!” she wrote. “Lol feel like I’m moving my mouth like Mykenna [Dorn] from The Bachelor lol I honestly gave up after a few takes, couldn’t get it right!!!!!” Artem is a professional dancer, so he obviously got the moves down pat very quickly. Nikki and Artem actually first met when she was his partner on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. They were eliminated during week 6 in 8th place.

While Nikki was on DWTS, she was engaged to John Cena, so nothing happened between her and Artem. However, they re-connected in 2018, after she and John called off their wedding. Eventually, their friendship became romantic, and by the beginning of 2019, they were dating. They went public with their relationship that March.

Artem proposed to Nikki during a romantic trip to Paris in November 2019, but they kept the news a secret for several weeks. Then, at the end of January 2020, they also confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Nikki’s sister, Brie Bella, also announced her pregnancy at the time. The twins are due less than two weeks apart.