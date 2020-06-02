Gregory Tyree Boyce’s Cause Of Death: ‘Twilight’ Star, 30, & GF Died Of Accidental Drug Overdose

‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce’s cause of death has been revealed as an overdose on June 1. A coroner in Las Vegas confirmed the tragic news, following the actor’s untimely death at the age of 30.

Gregory Tyree Boyce‘s official cause of death has been released by the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner’s office. The actor, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, died “from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication,” according to USA Today. He was just 30 years old at the time of his death.

The announcement from the medical examiner comes nearly three weeks after Boyce and his girlfriend, 27-year-old Natalie Adepoju, were both found dead in their Las Vegas, Nevada condo on May 13. Her cause of death was determined to be an overdose by the medical examiner.

Boyce played a small, but important role in 2008’s Twilight. Tyler Crowley is the high school student who almost hits Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) with his car, before Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) stops the car with just his hand. Without this incident, Bella wouldn’t have figured out Edward’s secret so easily. He also had a small role in the 2018 video short Apocalypse. According to his mother, Lisa Wayne, Boyce had dreams of transitioning into the food industry.

“My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef… oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings,” she wrote on Facebook, including a logo for his fledgling company. “He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave… those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

Boyce leaves behind his mother, Lisa, and a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya from a previous relationship. May he and Natalie rest in peace.