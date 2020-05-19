Gregory Tyree Boyce: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Twilight’ Star Found Dead At 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, who played Tyler Crowley in ‘Twilight’, was sadly found dead along with his girlfriend in their condo in Las Vegas, NV on May 13. Here are five things you should know about him and his career.

Gregory Tyree Boyce, 30, who gained attention for playing Tyler Crowley in the popular 2008 film Twilight, has died at the age of 30. The actor was found deceased alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, 27, at their condo in Las Vegas, NV on May 13 but their cause of death is still being investigated. The Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed to HollywoodLife that they were both found and pronounced dead, but they’re not releasing anymore info at this time. Gregory was best known as an actor and according to Natalie’s Instagram account, she was “a licensed therapist” and a mother to a four-year-old boy. Here are five things you should know about Gregory and the career he left behind.

1.) He’s best remembered as Tyler, the guy driving the car that almost hit Bella in Twilight. In the intense scene, Gregory’s character unintentionally loses control of his vehicle and heads straight toward Kristen Stewart‘s character, Bella, but the encounter is stopped by the powerful hand of Robert Pattinson‘s character, Edward. Tyler leaves the vehicle with only scratches and apologizes to Bella.

2.) He leaves behind one child. Gregory is the father of a 10-year-old daughter named Alaya, whom he had in a previous relationship.

3.) His mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed his death in a heartbreaking Facebook post that shared details about him as a person and his plans. “My baby boy, Greg Boyce was the best chef….oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings,” she wrote in her post that also included a photo of the logo for the business he started. “He created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. He had flavors like, Tequila Lime Agave…those were my favorite. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, just so damn good. I can say that my son was my favorite chef. He was on to something great and that was his passion.”

The grief-stricken mother also shared words about the last moments she spent with her son. “The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother’s day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home,” she wrote. “That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I’m broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny.”

4.) He only had one other acting credit in addition to Twilight. He also played a cowboy in the 2018 video short Apocalypse.

5.) On his 30th birthday, he shared an Instagram post that admitted to past mistakes. “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old,” he wrote alongside a photo of him as a young boy and a photo of him at his present age. “Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!! #dirtythirty#sagittarius”

We’re sending comfort and healing wishes to all those affected by Gregory and Natalie’s tragic deaths.