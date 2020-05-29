Sofia Vergara, 47, Proves She’s Ageless With Throwback ’90s Pic Where She Looks Exactly The Same

Sofia Vergara is seriously ageless! The ‘Modern Family’ actress shared a throwback pic with her son, proving she’s barely aged a day since the ’90s.

It’s hard to believe Sofia Vergara is 47! The America’s Got Talent judge took to Instagram on May 28 to share a throwback to the 90s and she’s barely aged a day since — you can see the photo here. In the adorable pic, the brunette beauty held her son Manolo as she rocked a low-cut black sweater, and he wore a matching black turtleneck. The young Sofia rocked her signature highlighted, honey locks, as she flashed a perfect smile for the camera. “#tbt the 90’s Miami,” she captioned the pic, along with a palm tree, sun, and dolphin emoji. Fans were quick to comment on how adorable the mother-and-son duo looked.

“Ageless,” one follower commented, while another wrote, “Even more beautiful now.” It comes just a few days after Sofia shared a pic of herself relaxing in her luxe backyard with her hunky husband Joe Manganiello, 43. The former Modern Family star dazzled in a strapless dress as she laid on a colorful blanket with her adorable dog. She had the outfit do the talking by wearing minimal jewelry and letting her gorgeous brown locks cascade down both sides of her shoulders.

Joe also put his body on display for their at-home picnic, wearing a printed tank top that showed off his muscles as he flipped burgers on the grill. The married duo enjoyed quite the spread featuring a variety of cheeses, jellies, and a number of yummy-looking sides. It appears Sofia is a great entertainer, as she has played host to a couple of small gatherings at her place while being in self-isolation.

When she isn’t spending time in the sunshine with Joe or judging talent on AGT, she’s enjoying precious moments with family. The movie star has also been staying in quarantine with her look-alike niece Claudia, 27, and has shared numerous posts that show what they’ve been up to in the last few weeks, such as swimming in their pool while eating appetizers and attending a family wedding on Zoom while dressed to impress.