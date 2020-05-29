Mama June Flashes A Big Smile With Her New Teeth On Full Display — Pic  

Mama June Shannon continues to flaunt her new pearly whites, following a dental makeover makeover last month. The reality star smiled wide while promoting her new ‘Mama’ t-shirts on Instagram on May 28.

Mama June Shannon has her bright smile back and she couldn’t be happier. The reality star, 40, put her new teeth on display in a photo with recording artist, Adam Barta on Thursday. The pair debuted June’s new t-shirts, which are part of her own apparel and accessories line.

“Loving my new shirts!” June captioned her post on Instagram. The black t-shirts included the sayings, “Mama Slay” and “Mama AF” on the front, a clear nod to June’s outspoken nature. While fans filled the comments with praise for her new teeth and “cool” tees, many others had questions about June’s accessories. — Specifically, the massive diamond she was sporting on her ring finger.

(Photo credit: Mama June/Instagram)

“Mama June, I peeped that ring,” one Instagram user wrote under her post. “Is she wearing a wedding ring,” a fan asked. Another added, “I’m confused. Did she get married?” June, whose controversial relationship with boyfriend Geno Doak has played out in the public eye, has yet to address the speculation about her ring.

June revealed she underwent a dental procedure due to a chip in her tooth. After breaking her veneer on a “fat cake” — a moment that sparked a crying fit in season 4 of Mama June: Family Crisis — June got her missing tooth fixed in April.