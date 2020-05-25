Cardi B Reveals She’s ‘Definitely Gained Weight’ In Quarantine While Stunning In A Green Bikini Top

Cardi B opened up about putting on some pounds during quarantine in a brutally honest yet very funny video!

Cardi B is one of those talented celebrities that is able to make you focus on so many things at once when they are in your presence. The Grammy winner, 27, did just that in one of her Instagram stories posted on Sunday, May 24, where she got candid about how much being in self-isolation has changed her body. “I definitely gained weight on my face, and my whole body but like on my face,” she revealed while showing off her very colorful outfit that included a green bikini top, yellow swim suit cover up, over the top nails and a multi-colored wig! She ate well that day too as Cardi also displayed all the yummy Filipino food her friend was making! Yum.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper has no doubt kept fans delighted in many different ways while they’ve been stuck in quarantine. Their jaws dropped when she debuted her large butterfly tattoo that went all the way down her back, past her booty and onto the back side of her leg while posing in a sexy bikini on Saturday, May 23. She struck one heck of a pose by sticking her tongue out with her head tilted to the side. Werk!

Then there’s those oh so precious moments she’s posted with her daughter Kulture, 1, who she shares with fellow rapper husband Offset, 28. Her baby girl could have a career in the culinary world when she gets older as she expertly baked some delicious cookies with her aunts in a heartfelt video posted on Wednesday, May 13.

She also recently confirmed on her Instagram Live that new music is on its way! “Very,” she said after her dedicated followers asked her how soon is soon. “I don’t want to give too much information because my fans be watching but also the haters too.”