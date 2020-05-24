Selena Gomez Sends Love To Graduating Students From Immigrant Families With Inspiring Message

Selena Gomez delivered an inspiring, thought-provoking message to students of immigrant families who were graduating during ‘Immigrad 2020’.

Selena Gomez has a message for 2020 graduates from immigrant families: “you matter”. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced high school and college graduations online, the 27-year-old former Disney star delivered a super inspiring message on May 23 as part of the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement. While congratulation the new class of graduates, Selena urged all students to give themselves a pat on the back for all they have achieved. “I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story,” she began.

“When my family came here from Mexico they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I’m a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family’s journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today.” The “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker also added that, “regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education, to make your families proud, and to open up your worlds.”

She concluded, “I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be.” The virtual ceremony was a national celebration of students from immigrant families and supporters of immigrant rights from hundreds of high school and college campuses. Earlier this month, she delivered another powerful message as part of the #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020 special.

“You all have worked incredibly hard to get to this point,” Selena began her message. “I know it’s not exactly how you imagined your graduation would look like,” she said, before sharing some heartfelt advice to the burgeoning young professionals and creatives entering the workforce and college. I want to say it’s ok to not know what you want to do with the rest of your life,” Selena shared. “It’s a journey to find your direction or your passions. So, don’t get frustrated by the mistakes and setbacks as they happen to all of us,” she continued. But Selena had more words of wisdom to impart beyond just her encouragements. “If you don’t believe in yourself, you don’t expect others to believe in your abilities,” she thoughtfully said.