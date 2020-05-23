Kris Jenner just got VERY candid about her relationship with Corey Gamble, while talking to her longtime pal Faye Resnick.

Kris Jenner has never been happier than she is right now with Corey Gamble! In a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 teaser, the family matriarch turned to her longtime BFF Faye Resnick for advice about her wild bedroom antics. “I don’t know what’s happening, but I think there’s really something wrong with me,” she began. “Because, I’m always in the mood.” Faye teased her pal, “You’re such a bad girl! I’m so happy for you.” Nevertheless, Kris expressed concern that her desires for her 39-year-old boyfriend weren’t “normal.” Being the supportive friend she is, Faye told Kris, “Corey is the luckiest man in the world!”

In a piece to camera, Kris said, “My girls were giving me a hard time because I have a life and I’m a woman with hormones. So, the one person that I can always talk to about anything is one of my best friends, Faye. And I know she will not be the one to judge me and she’ll be the one to understand.” The 64-year-old also added that her BF was a “walking, talking Luther Vandross song.” Given their age-gap, Kris explained that she was concerned her needs were over-powering.

“Corey is with someone a lot older and I think as you get older, you’re supposed to not be ‘in the mood,'” she said. Faye quickly shot back, declaring that the pair were in the prime of their lives. “Supposedly, this is the time of our lives that everything happens for us. These older people are having a ball, literally!” It seems Kris took Faye’s advice to heart, as she noted that “sex at my age is a beautiful thing.”

Earlier in the season, Kris asked the KUWTK crew to leave so she could have “10 minutes alone” with her beau. Alright guys, all of you get out of here,” Kris instructed to the KUWTK crew filming the steamy moment. She ripped off her mic pack and handed it a member of the production crew. “I’m taking a 10-minute break,” she said, laughing. Meanwhile, Corey was off to the side removing his mic pack. Earlier in the episode, Kris showed up to lunch with her daughters admittedly disheveled. The reason? — An eventful make-out that took place in his car parked outside the restaurant.