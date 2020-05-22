When We All Vote Prom-Athon: 5 Facts About Michelle Obama & MTV’s Star-Studded Party

While students sadly have to keep their gowns and tuxes in their closets this year, Michelle Obama and MTV are throwing an epic prom at home! Here’s all the details about the 5/22 When We All Vote Prom-athon.

Proms across the country have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 crisis, but former First Lady Michelle Obama and MTV still want high schoolers to party in style. Michelle’s nonpartisan voter registration organization, When We All Vote, is holding a Prom-athon on May 22 on MTV’s YouTube channel, and students everywhere are invited to join in! Here’s what you need to know about the massive, star-studded event happening at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT, in honor of the amazing high schoolers who worked tirelessly to register their peers to vote in 2020:

1. Prepare for epic performances from three killer acts and celeb ‘prom’ tutorials. What’s a prom without the bangers? Chloe x Halle, DJ Pauly D, and KYLE are performing during the special, and there’s potential for more surprise sets. Some talented celebrities will also be on hand to help prepare juniors and seniors for their big night (at home). Julianne Hough is teaching everyone how to dance, while beauty vlogger Bretman Rock is bringing the glam with an expert makeup tutorial. Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton will provide a how-to for the perfect hairstyles — no stiff updos in sight in 2020!

2. The party starts at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm ET. Tune into the When We All Vote Prom-athon on MTV’s YouTube channel, HERE. The celebration will also be featured globally across MTV’s digital platforms, as well, according to the network.

3. Look for appearances by more celebs. Bebe Rexha, Becky G, and Tory Lanez, along with When We All Vote Ambassador Fat Joe and When We All Vote Co-Chair Janelle Monáe are slated for “special appearances.” There’s no word on what they’re cooking up for the livestream, but performances are always possible when you have this pool of pure star power!

4. There’s an all day takeover happening on MTV before virtual prom starts. If you’re busy tonight, the celebration’s actually already begun on MTV. Throughout the day of May 22, the network is broadcasting some of the most iconic prom-themed movies of all time, like 17 Again, Bring It On, Clueless, and Grease. AJ Mitchell, DDG, Mario, Laura Marano, and more stars will pop up periodically throughout the day to make special on-air appearances. What they’re doing during these appearances is a mystery!

5. It’s a celebration in honor of the winners of the 2020 prom challenge. Remember when celebrities were posting their prom throwback photos in January? This is the culmination of that movement. While the Prom-athon is a nationwide event, it’s especially for the high schools that excelled in When We All Vote’s My School Votes Program and the 2020 Prom Challenge. When We All Vote and MTV launched the 2020 Prom Challenge as a grant competition, challenging high schools across the United States to commit to boosting voter registration in their towns. And these intrepid high schoolers absolutely rose to the challenge.

Compton Early College High School in Compton, California pre-registered and registered nearly 100 percent of their seniors to vote, while Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School in Washington, DC, registered the entire senior class, according to Black Enterprise. The winners of the 2020 Prom Challenge are:

Dobson High School – Mesa, AZ

Western School of Science & Technology – Phoenix, AZ

Norte Vista High School – Riverside, CA

Compton Early College High School – Compton, CA

Community Charter Early College High School – Lake View Terrace, CA

Thurgood Marshall Academy PCHS – Washington, DC

Hialeah Gardens HS – Hialeah Gardens, FL

Meadowcreek High School – Norcross, GA

TF North High School – Calumet City, IL

Muchin College Prep – Chicago, IL

Communication and Media Arts High School – Detroit, MI

Cass Technical High School – Detroit, MI

John F. Kennedy High School – Winston – Salem, NC

R.J. Reynolds High School – Winston – Salem, NC

Valley High School – Las Vegas, NV

STEM Academy at Showalter – Chester, PA

Abraham Lincoln High School – Philadelphia, PA

Building 21 High School – Allentown, PA

Westbury High School – Houston, TX

Golda Meir High School – Milwaukee, WI

P.S. — if you haven’t registered to vote yet, there’s still time to make that happen. Sign up using the form below, courtesy of our friends at Rock The Vote! It’s easy, and you’re making sure that your voice is heard at the polls in November 2020.