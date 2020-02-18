Michelle Obama Shares Her Stunning Prom Photo From 1982 — See Throwback Pic

Michelle Obama was so pretty in pink at her 1982 prom! The former FLOTUS shared an epic ’80s throwback on Instagram, and it’s for a good cause.

Michelle Obama, 56, proved that she is far braver than the rest of us by sharing a photo from her high school prom on Instagram. It certainly helps that she looks positively gorgeous in the throwback pic from 1982, which features a teenage Michelle rocking a pink satin gown and matching jacket while sitting in a wicker chair. Who knew that that young woman in polka dots would one day be the First Lady of the United States? In the cute high school photo, which you can see HERE, Michelle looks stunning in her thigh-slit dress and jacket — that features shoulder pads, duh.

The photo also includes a very dashing, mustachioed guy wearing a tux. It would be seven more years before Michelle would meet her husband, future President Barack Obama, while working at the same law firm in Chicago. Michelle wasn’t just sharing her prom photo for fun. It’s for a good cause! The former FLOTUS used the caption on her post to announce a new sweepstakes from her organization, When We All Vote: “If you’re a student or teacher, join the #PromChallenge with @WhenWeAllVote and @MTV and tell us what your school is doing to register students to vote — you could get a free prom for your school! Learn more at prom.mtv.com. You can also help me spread the word by posting your prom photo with #PromChallenge.”

Needless to say, hundreds of people are getting in on the fun by sharing their throwbacks on Instagram and making sure students know how important it is to vote. This is actually the second year that HollywoodLife has partnered with When We All Vote, Michelle’s nonpartisan organization that encourages young Americans to register to vote, and actually go to the polls during elections. It’s more important than ever that the younger generations’ voices be heard; that’s why celebrities like Selena Gomez, Liza Koshy, Megan Rapinoe, Tom Hanks, and Lin-Manuel Miranda partnered with When We All Vote, too! Now, when can we see their prom pics?