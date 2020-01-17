Barack Obama Sends Love To Michelle On 56th Birthday With Rare PDA Pics: ‘You’re My Star’

Former President Barack Obama positively gushed about his wife, Michelle, as he took to Twitter to commemorate her 56th birthday with four adorable pics of the pair!

The internet may implode from the sweetness of these photos. On Jan. 17, former President Barack Obama took to Twitter to wish his wife of 27 years, Michelle Obama, a happy 56th birthday with the most endearing message and images. In the adorable PDA pics, the couple posed in black and white photo booth style images with their arms around one another. One particular pic from the collage showed the former President planting a smooch on his wife’s cheek, before flashing a peace sign as the pair got silly! Finally, the last image featured Barack’s back while he gave his wife the biggest hug; she was positively beaming! “In every scene, you are my star, @ MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby,” President Obama captioned the snaps, all of which you can see here.

Of course, these two have consistently shown us what couple goals really are! During Michelle’s Nov. 17, 2019 book tour stop in Washington D.C., President Obama surprised the Becoming author with a stunning bouquet of flowers and even shared a few words about his incredible wife. “I had that somebody who was that strong and that honest — somebody who I just felt was a rock, somebody who I knew at that point I would always be able to count on, and someone who that, if she were the mother of my children, I knew my children would turn out extraordinary,” he loving mused about his wife.

President Obama and the former First Lady have nearly always celebrated their love every chance they get. On their 27th wedding anniversary — Oct. 3, 2019 — they each posted sweet shoutouts to one another on Twitter, featuring loving messages and candid photos. In the image provided by President Obama, both had their backs to the camera, as Michelle offered her husband a hug during sunset. “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time,” President Obama began his message. “Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!” Michelle also took to her social media account with her own message, writing, “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered,” she shared along with a photo of the couple at the beach. “Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.”

Being in the public eye for so many years, there was always so much scrutiny on the Obama family. But through two Presidential terms between 2008-2016, President Obama and the former First Lady always were honest and open about their relationship and what it takes to sustain such a strong bond. “I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them, and I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage,” the previous FLOTUS shared in a November 2018 interview. In spite of all the ups and downs, backwards and forwards, this couple is keeping their love going and celebrating each other in every way they know how. Happy Birthday, Michelle!