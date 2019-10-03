Barack & Michelle Obama Post Beautiful Tributes To Each Other On 27th Wedding Anniversary

An unbreakable bond! Barack and Michelle Obama took to Twitter to celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, and they’re still ‘feeling the magic’ that brought them together.

We love their love. Former President Barack Obama, 58, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, 55, shared their love with the world on Oct. 3 to commemorate their 27th wedding anniversary. The former President got in on the action, celebrating his wife with a photo of the pair. In the image, both had their backs to the camera, as Michelle offered her husband a hug during a sunset. “Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time,” President Obama began his message. “Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years!”

Michelle also posted to celebrate the day, tweeting, “27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure,” Michelle tweeted along with a photo of the couple at the beach. “I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack.” And just like that, our hearts are fluttering. The couple are spending a lot of time together as both of their daughters, Malia, 21, and Sasha, 18, are off at college attending Harvard University and University of Michigan.

This isn’t the first time the recent empty-nesters have given each other sweet, romantic shoutouts, though. This past Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, the former President left everyone teary-eyed with his sweet message to his wife. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the extraordinarily smart, beautiful, funny, one and only @MichelleObama.” The image featured the couple dancing in formal wear during their time in the White House. It’s not all President Obama, though. The former First Lady left a sweet message for her husband on Instagram, celebrating him on Father’s Day. In a throwback photo of the former POTUS and their daughters, the former FLOTUS wrote, “Pretty grateful for this guy.”

27 years ago, this guy promised me a life full of adventure. I’d say he’s delivered. Here’s to our next chapter of becoming empty nesters and discovering what’s next—while still feeling the magic that brought us together all those years ago. Happy anniversary, Barack. pic.twitter.com/ZKhvQGEo0B — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) October 3, 2019

Like the Beatles said: It’s getting better all the time. Thanks, babe, for 27 amazing years! pic.twitter.com/mImRqIYn1R — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 3, 2019

As they’ve always shared their love and admiration for one another publicly, they’ve also gotten real about when times weren’t so great. Back in November 2018, the former FLOTUS opened up about tough situations the couple had to navigate in their marriage. “Because we’re role models, it’s important for us to be honest and say, if you’re in a marriage and there are times you want to leave, that’s normal — because I felt that way,” Michelle shared in an interview with People. “I know too many young couples who struggle and think that somehow there’s something wrong with them, and I want them to know that Michelle and Barack Obama, who have a phenomenal marriage and who love each other, we work on our marriage. And we get help with our marriage when we need it.” 27 years later, their love has never looked so good.